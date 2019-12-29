House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn announces staff appointments

House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn has announced additional appointments to her office staff.

“This talented group is committed to our mission of building a strong, inclusive Speaker’s office that will move Virginia forward,” Filler-Corn said. “I am very proud of the team we are building. A new day is coming in Virginia and we are ready to get to work making our Commonwealth more prosperous for all Virginians.”

Gerica Goodman, Legislative and Policy Director

Gerica Goodman will serve as Legislative and Policy Director. She comes to the Speaker’s office from the University of Virginia, where she is the Assistant Director of State Government Relations. Goodman brings extensive General Assembly experience and a deep knowledge of the law-making process in Virginia. Prior to her role at the University of Virginia, Goodman was the Policy Director for Virginia 21, a non-partisan organization that advocates for issues of importance to Virginia’s next generation. Goodman has also held strategic positions at Virginia Tech, the American Red Cross, and George Mason University. She is a proud native of the City of Suffolk and holds Master of Public Administration and Bachelor of Science degrees from George Mason University.

Lindsey Watson, Director of Scheduling and Administration

Lindsey Watson will serve as Director of Scheduling and Administration. Lindsey currently serves as Director of the Executive Mansion under Governor Ralph Northam. Lindsey brings wide-ranging experience in state government to the Speaker’s office, having previously worked as Deputy Director of Scheduling to Governor Northam and Executive Assistant to former First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe. She has also held positions at the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Virginia Department of Health Professions. Born and raised in Cumberland County, Watson holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Jake Rubenstein, Director of Communications

Jake Rubenstein will serve as Director of Communications. Rubenstein joins the Speaker’s office after two years as Director of Communications for the Democratic Party of Virginia. Rubenstein previously served as Traveling Aide to former Governor Terry McAuliffe and Confidential Assistant to Attorney General Mark Herring. Rubenstein has also worked in leadership roles on several political campaigns. Rubenstein is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.

Tyler Javonillo, Constituent Outreach Director

Tyler Javonillo will serve as Constituent Outreach Director. Javonillo currently works as Legislative Assistant to Speaker-designee Filler-Corn. Tyler has worked on several political campaigns across Virginia. Javonillo also served as Staff Assistant in the office of former Congresswoman Gwen Graham (D-FL). He is a native of Northern Virginia and is a graduate of James Madison University.

