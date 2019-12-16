House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn announces Kevin O’Holleran as chief of staff

House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn announced her selection of Kevin O’Holleran to serve as chief of staff.

O’Holleran currently serves as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Mark R. Herring, a position he has held since Herring took office in January 2014.

“Kevin shares my vision to build a strong, inclusive and transparent Speaker’s office that will make our schools better, our communities safer, and help build a more prosperous Commonwealth. Kevin’s judgment, experience and record of accomplishment make him a perfect choice to manage this office.”

During his nearly six years at the Office of the Attorney General, O’Holleran played a major role in Herring’s successful efforts on several important initiatives. Prior to joining the Attorney General’s Office, O’Holleran served in leadership positions on several campaigns.

“Kevin is the exact right person to help Speaker-designee Filler-Corn and the new Democratic majority seize this extraordinary opportunity to move Virginia forward,” said Attorney General Herring. “Kevin has been a trusted advisor and friend since my campaign for State Senate in 2007, and for the last six years he has been right by my side for some of our most important efforts and initiatives in the Attorney General’s Office. I am grateful for his friendship and service, and I know he will serve Speaker-designee Filler-Corn and the Commonwealth well in this new role.”

