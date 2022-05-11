House resolution backs the right of congressional staffs to unionize

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) voted in support of a House Resolution Recognizing Congressional Workers’ Right to Organize to support congressional staff in their efforts to unionize.

Following the passage of the Congressional Accountability Act in 1995, the Office of Compliance and Workplace Rights ruled in 1996 that passage of this resolution was the final step to give congressional workers legal protection to organize and bargain collectively.

“Today, I voted in support of Congressman Andy Levin’s resolution to grant congressional staff the ability to organize, collectively bargain, and form a union,” McEachin said. “All workers in America deserve the opportunity to advocate for better conditions and that includes congressional staff in the U.S. House of Representatives. I was proud to cosponsor this resolution, and I will continue to stand up for my staff’s rights and the rights of congressional workers throughout the Congress.”

Read the full resolution text here.

