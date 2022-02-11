House Republicans take direct aim at the right to vote in Virginia

Here we go, Virginia: House Republicans want to limit in-person and mail-in absentee voting and to require photo IDs for in-person voting.

“Virginia House Republicans are attempting to shred voting rights in the Commonwealth. After more than a year of bolstering election misinformation, the House GOP is following Donald Trump’s marching orders to undermine the foundations of our democracy,” said House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn.

You let yourself get sold a bill of goods, folks. Glenn Youngkin ran as a middle-of-the-road Republican, but he’s governing like the Trumper that we tried to tell you he is.

Among the legislative priorities from the Youngkin team in the voting arena to pass this week:

Reducing in-person absentee voting from 45 days to 14 days (HB 39).

Limiting the period during which mail-in absentee ballots can be received (HB 956).

Reinstating archaic photo-ID requirements (HB 1090).

This on top of the previously passed:

“Over the past two years, Virginia Democrats elevated the commonwealth from 49th in the nation to the 12th ranked state for ease of voting access. Republican efforts to quiet the voices of voters is incredibly concerning. Virginians deserve to be heard at the ballot box,” Filler-Corn said.

Story by Chris Graham