House passes Washington, D.C., Admission Act

Published Sunday, Jun. 28, 2020, 7:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) presided over House debate on Friday on H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C., Admission Act, before casting a vote to help pass the legislation to make D.C. the 51st state in the Union.

Beyer, who represents the Northern Virginia suburbs of the nation’s capital, is a longtime supporter of D.C. statehood, and an original cosponsor of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton’s statehood legislation.

“Every Member of Congress, regardless of party, should agree with the principle that all Americans deserve fair representation; but for too long this basic right has been denied to those who live in our nation’s capital for reasons of pure partisanship. The House of Representatives just took a major step towards resolving that injustice,” said Beyer. “I grew up in D.C. without Congressional representation. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton’s statehood bill was one of the first pieces of legislation I cosponsored after being sworn in as a Representative. I will cherish having a front-row seat to this moment history.”

H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act declares Washington, D.C. “to be a State of the United States of America… admitted into the Union on an equal footing with the other States in all respects whatever.”

Full text of the legislation is available here.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments