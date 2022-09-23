Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
house passes veterans cola act of 2022 bill boosts benefits for military vets
Politics

House passes Veterans’ COLA Act of 2022: Bill boosts benefits for military vets

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
us politics
(© Andrea Izzotti – stock.adobe.com)

A bill that will boost veterans benefits passed the House on Thursday, and will next head to the desk of President Biden for his signature to become law.

The Veterans’ COLA Act of 2022, introduced by Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) and Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), will increase compensation rates for certain Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, including dependency and indemnity benefits paid to survivors and families of service members who died in the line of duty or suffer from a service-related injury or disease.

“I commend my Senate colleagues for passing my bipartisan cost of living adjustment for our disabled veterans and their families. For the fourth straight year, my legislation will become law and provide our veterans with a much-needed cost of living adjustment to combat inflation,” Rep. Luria said. “I will continue to fight for our veterans and deliver for military families in Coastal Virginia and across the country.”

In 2021, Biden signed into law the Senate companion to Rep. Luria’s Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2021, providing a 5.9 percent increase in compensation for veterans—the largest raise since 1982. Both the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2019 and 2020 passed with overwhelming bipartisan support before becoming law.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

10k dairy days donation

Farm Credit pledges $10k to support Virginia dairy industry
Crystal Graham
congress

Bills would require states to offer same-day registration, make it harder to purge voter rolls
Staff/Wire

Two pieces of legislation in the U.S. Senate are aimed at making it easier for Americans to register to vote and to know their registration status.

United Way Caring for Community Award 22

Community Attention Foster Families program receives United Way award
Crystal Graham

The Community Attention Foster Families program out of Charlottesville’s Department of Human Services has received the United Way Caring for Community Award: Above and Beyond Voice in Equity.  

apex clean energy

Apex Clean Energy pledges $1 million to support affordable housing in Charlottesville
Crystal Graham
mary baldwin university
,

Mary Baldwin University is named a top U.S. college for social mobility
Crystal Graham
scott stadium

UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Chris Graham
harrisonburg police

Officers exemplifying the ‘spirit of the Harrisonburg Police Department’ honored
Crystal Graham