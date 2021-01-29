House passes Speaker Filler-Corn’s G3 job training, food assistance measures

A jobs training program targeted to low- and middle-income individuals, providing tuition free community college, passed the House of Delegates on Thursday.

The Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back – G3 – initiative backed by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn would promote job training in targeted industries such as health care and information technology to skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education.

To remain eligible for the G3 program, students are required to sign a Community Engagement Agreement and complete two hours of work experience, community service, or public service for every credit hour enrolled.

“I am grateful and proud to receive the support of my colleagues on this priority initiative,” Filler-Corn said. “The G3 jobs training program will equip Virginians with skills to get back in the workforce and give back to their communities through tuition free community college in fast growing industries like healthcare and information technology.

“During this difficult economic time, jobs training and getting Virginians back to work is more important than ever. This program is a significant step in our effort to rebuild our economy stronger as we build a better Virginia.”

Another initiative from Filler-Corn, the Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program, that would pay Virginia farmers for agriculture products that will then be supplied to charitable organizations helping to feed Virginians most in need, also passed the House on Thursday.

The VAFA program would bring more food to the approximately 1.2 million Virginians facing food insecurity, while simultaneously supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry

“The Virginia Agriculture and Food Assistance Program will provide economic support for our farmers while helping feed Virginians struggling during this economic downturn,” Filler-Corn said. “I am thankful to have received the support of my colleagues as we work to support local agriculture and address an increased level of food insecurity in our Commonwealth caused by this pandemic. This program will protect families while we turn the corner on this public health and economic crisis.”

