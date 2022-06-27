U.S. House passes legislation to bolster data collection for LGBTQ+ community

The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine recently published a report detailing the need for comprehensive data for the LGBTQI+ community.

The U.S. House voted last week to pass H.R. 4176, the LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act, which would require federal agencies to collect demographic information related to sexual orientation, gender identity, and other variations in sex characteristic in voluntary surveys that allow for privacy protections and confidentiality.

“Information on the LGBTQI+ community has been largely missed through current surveying practices, leaving agencies, the federal government, and other important organizations without the necessary information to fully understand the experience of the community,” said Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04). “From health care to housing, we are missing crucial federal data on LGBTQI+ Americans across the nation. I was proud to join my colleagues in passing the LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act to ensure we have the information to craft tailored policy solutions that deliver the resources necessary to support and better their lives.”

The LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act would:

require agencies to review existing surveys to determine where information on sexual orientation, gender identity, and variations in sex characteristics are not included

instruct agencies to identify and employ appropriate methods to include questions on these demographics in accordance with relevant privacy protections and confidentiality

within three years, require information on sexual orientation, gender identity, and variations in sex characteristics to be included in any report released by an agency that relies on covered survey demographic data

