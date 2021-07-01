House passes INVEST in America Act: Bringing home the bacon

The House today passed the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation [INVEST] in America Act, meaning, the infrastructure week long promised by Donald Trump may finally be on the horizon.

Definitely here and now already: members of Congress crowing about bringing the bacon back home.

We’ll be updating this throughout the day, the goodies set to come to the various congressional districts.

Fourth District

City of Richmond: Commerce Road Improvement Project – $1,600,000

Surry County: Route 31 Bicycle Accommodations Project – $6,379,000

Chesterfield County: Interstate 95 and Willis Road Interchange Improvements – $3,200,000

City of Richmond: Jahnke Road-Blakemore to Forest Hill Avenue – $1,600,000

City of Richmond: Fall Line Trail Downtown Core Enhancements – $1,500,000

City of Chesapeake: Chesapeake All-Electric Mobile Command Vehicle Demonstration Project – $1,600,000

Prince George County: Roundabout at the Intersection of Middle Rd. and Jefferson Park Rd. – $3,540,806

“I was proud to advocate on behalf of my constituents to help bring our nation’s infrastructure into the modern era and secure funding for important local priorities,” Fourth District Congressman Donald McEachin said.

“For too long, Congress has failed to act boldly when it comes to our infrastructure, leaving our country with congested roads, failing sewer systems, lead in our pipes, unsafe bridges, infrequent and unreliable bus service, and slow-moving trains. The funding included in the INVEST in America Act will create new jobs, stimulate our economy, and help expedite the transportation of people, goods, and services in our district and throughout the Commonwealth.”

Eighth District

Arlington Ridge Road/ Mount Vernon Avenue Bridge Renovation – $9,000,000

Falls Church Multimodal Transportation Infrastructure – $2,000,000

Fairfax County Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) – $5,000,000

Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transit Long Bridge – $4,000,000

“The INVEST in America Act project is strong legislation that would boost job growth and bring America’s infrastructure into the 21st Century,” Eighth District Congressman Don Beyer said. “I am thrilled to see all of the regional transportation projects which I requested receive full funding. These projects would benefit our community and create jobs in Northern Virginia. Additionally, I thank Chairman DeFazio and Chairman Grijalva for their support for the bipartisan Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act. With one in five animal and plant species at risk of extinction, this bill would give so many species across the country a fighting chance at survival.

“I also want to highlight the inclusion once again of a measure to pilot suicide prevention barriers, a worthy endeavor deserving further exploration which studies suggest could save lives. These are important pieces of legislation, and together with the larger bill, would make an enormous positive difference in my district and across the country.”

Story by Chris Graham