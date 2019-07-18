House passes bill to name Virginia Beach Post Office after Keith Cox

Weeks after tragedy struck Virginia Beach, the House today passed Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s (VA-02) bipartisan bill that would name a city post office in honor of Ryan “Keith” Cox, a hero who died while protecting others.

Cox was one of 12 people killed in the May 31 mass shooting, the worst in America so far this year.

The full Virginia delegation supported the bill, which Congresswoman Luria introduced on June 17. The post office is located at 2509 George Mason Drive. Congresswoman Luria today spoke on the House Floor to honor Cox’s memory.

“In our community’s darkest hour, Keith prioritized the safety of his colleagues over his own,” Congresswoman Luria said before the vote. “He was a true servant leader who made the ultimate sacrifice. This is our chance to tell Keith’s story, to showcase his heroism to our community, our Commonwealth, and our nation.”

The House then unanimously passed the bill in honor of Cox, whose sights were set on entering the ministry before he was killed. Known to have a “golden voice,” he sang in his church choir. Friends described him as a kind man who looked out for others.

At no time was this more apparent than when Cox laid down his life after guiding colleagues to safety on May 31 in Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Rejecting coworkers’ calls to take refuge, he stood his ground in a hallway and said: “I’ve got to see if anybody else needs help.”

After the tragedy, Congresswoman Luria was approached by Virginia Beach Postmaster Joseph A. Croce Jr. with a request to honor Cox. Congresswoman Luria immediately introduced the House post office bill, beginning the legislative process.

To become law, the bill now must pass the Senate and be signed by the President. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia have urged Senate committee leaders to take up the bill to expedite passage in that chamber.

Congressman Bobby Scott, Congressman A. Donald McEachin, Congressman Rob Wittman, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, Congressman Denver Riggleman, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Congressman Don Beyer, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, Congressman Gerry Connolly, and Congressman Ben Cline are original cosponsors of the House bill.

