House leaders unveil new meeting, floor schedule for 2021 legislative session

The Democratic leadership in the Virginia House of Delegates is rolling out a new block scheduling format for committee and subcommittee meetings for the 2021 session.

The House will hold its meetings virtually in the coming session.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has led us to hold the 2021 House legislative session virtually, I am committed to making it accessible and transparent,” Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said Tuesday. “Virginians will be able to view committee meetings and provide written testimony and also testify virtually, from every corner of the Commonwealth.”

The full meeting schedule will also be available online and will last until crossover, at which point the House and Senate will reconcile their meeting times.

The schedule

Block 1: 7-9 a.m.

Subcommittees

Subcommittees Block 2: 9-11 a.m.

Committees

Committees Block 3: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Subcommittees

Subcommittees Block 4: 1-3 p.m.

Committees

Committees Floor Session: 4 p.m.

Block 5: 30 minutes after adjournment

Extra committee meetings to conclude unfinished business

