House kicks the can down the road, passes stopgap funding measure

Published Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, 6:30 pm

The House voted 343-67 Wednesday to pass a stopgap government funding bill that averts a shutdown at the end of the week, and gives Congress until Dec. 18 to negotiate legislation to keep the government open for a year.

The big issue hanging in the balance, of course: COVID-19 relief.

The clock has only been ticking on that for, oh, ‘bout six months.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer called Wednesday’s vote what it is: “a recognition of failure.”

“With the passage of today’s funding bill, Congress will vote again next week to keep federal employees on the payroll, support critical assistance programs, and prevent our government from shutting down in the middle of an ongoing and rapidly escalating pandemic. This step truly represents doing the bare minimum, and I’ve long pushed back against this Groundhog-Day, stopgap funding process,” Seventh District Democrat Abigail Spanberger said.

“While I would have preferred to pass all 12 appropriations bills under regular order and on time, I supported the continuing resolution because a government shutdown would be disastrous for Coastal Virginia. I am optimistic that House and Senate leadership can find common ground and produce a final omnibus spending package that will give certainty to our armed forces, federal employees, and all Americans,” Second District Democrat Elaine Luria said.

Story by Chris Graham

