House Democrats respond to Supreme Court order on redistricting

House Democratic Leader David Toscano and Caucus Chair Charniele Herring issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear the Virginia legislative redistricting case.

“The Supreme Court’s order today is not unexpected. We are glad that the court has decided to address concerns over whether House Republicans have standing to appeal the District Court’s decision. House Republicans have spent millions of dollars in taxpayers’ money defending their unconstitutionally racially gerrymandered maps, even while having a weak claim to qualify as ‘defendant-intervenors’ in the case. We continue to be disappointed in this waste of taxpayer money by House Republicans. Should the court rule House Republicans do not have standing, it would end any further delays in implementing new, constitutional maps for Virginia’s 2019 elections. We hope that the Supreme Court, which has previously ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, will once again act in the interest of Virginia voters’ constitutional rights.

“With no stay issued, there is no reason for the lower court to delay the Special Master’s drawing of new maps, allowing redistricting to move forward. Virginians deserve constitutional districts that do not dilute their voting power through racial gerrymandering. Our number one priority for the people of the Commonwealth is having constitutional maps in place in time for the next election.”

