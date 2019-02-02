House Democrats reiterate call for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign

The House Democratic Caucus issued a statement following the move by Gov. Ralph Northam to resist calls that he resign today.

“We continue to echo the calls of our colleagues in the Legislative Black Caucus for the Governor to resign. Regardless of the Governor’s account of whether or not he was in the photo, he has lost the trust of constituents and elected officials. A leader must have the confidence of the people in order to effectively govern, and unfortunately, that is no longer the case for Governor Northam.”