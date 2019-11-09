House Democrats name Filler-Corn as speaker-designee

The House Democratic Caucus nominated Eileen Filler-Corn as the Speaker of the House-designee, and elected Charniele Herring as House Majority Leader.

The votes came in a closed-door caucus meeting Saturday morning.

Filler-Corn would be the first woman to serve as the speaker of the House of Delegates, and Herring would be the first woman and first African American to serve as majority leader.

House Democratic Caucus voted to elect all three leadership positions unanimously by acclamation.

“Not only did Virginia just elect the most diverse House of Delegates in its 400-year history, but House Democrats have made history again by nominating a diverse leadership slate to truly represent Virginia,” said House Democratic Caucus executive director Trevor Southerland. “Finally, we will be able to move forward with a House for All Virginians.”

Democrats will have a 55-45 majority in the House when the General Assembly convenes in January.

Statement from Eileen Filler-Corn

“I am humbled and honored to have been chosen by my colleagues to be the first woman Speaker-designee of the Virginia House of Delegates. I do not take the support of my colleagues nor this responsibility lightly.

“On Tuesday, Virginians spoke and we have listened. It is time to govern and usher in a new era in Virginia. As Speaker-designee of the House of Delegates, I will be ready to work with all of my colleagues toward a better Commonwealth.

“We are a unified caucus with the shared priority to move our Commonwealth forward, address our most critical challenges, and ensure transparency for all Virginians. We are stepping up to lead and understand the value of making our schools better, our communities stronger, our economy fairer, and our Commonwealth the envy of all the states.

“The firsts are not lost on me – the first woman and the first Jewish person elected Speaker-designee in our 400 year legislative history – but it doesn’t define me. When I joined this body less than 10 years ago, I was the only mom serving with school-aged kids. We have come so far since then. We have the most diverse House Caucus in our history, which includes cultural, gender and geographic diversity. It also means a diversity of experience and perspectives on issues that affect Virginians, in all regions.

“We will continue to have a wide range of opinions as to the best path forward. I wouldn’t want it any other way. We are not bound by an ideology that comes from me or any other Democratic leaders in our Commonwealth or our nation.

“Our work will not be easy but I am prepared and eager to serve the people of the great Commonwealth of Virginia alongside Majority Leader-elect Herring, Democratic Caucus Chair-elect Sullivan and all of our colleagues.”

Statement from Charniele Herring

“I could not be prouder of our members–both those celebrating re-election and those we are welcoming to the House for the first time. We have a lot of work to do and promises to keep, and I look forward to serving as Majority Leader in the first Democratic-led House in a generation.”

