House Democrats call for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign

Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 11:17 pm

virginia house democratsThe House Democratic Caucus issued the following statement on Gov. Ralph Northam:

“We are so deeply saddened by the news that has been revealed today. We are having trouble reconciling our experience with Governor Northam with what we see in this photo. The Governor Northam we know is a great friend and ally, who has served and dedicated himself to our Commonwealth and the nation.

“However, constituents’ trust in their elected officials is paramount. We regret to say that we are no longer confident in the Governor’s representation of Virginians. Though it brings us no joy to do so, we must call for Governor Northam’s resignation.”

