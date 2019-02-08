House Democratic Caucus: Hey, we’re trying

The House Democratic Caucus issues the following statement on the weird last seven days in Virginia politics.

“The past week has been incredibly difficult for all Virginians. We are deeply and unequivocally disappointed in our Governor and our Attorney General. We continue to monitor with great concern the allegations Dr. Tyson has levied against our Lieutenant Governor. The sexual assault allegation is alarming, and we are treating it with the seriousness it deserves.

“Much of the discussion has, rightfully, centered around who we are as Democrats as we continue to stand against racism and against sexual assault. We respect all survivors and believe they should be fully heard.

“However, this is not a partisan problem, but a problem for all Virginians and all Americans.

“On behalf of the House Democratic caucus, we remain committed to the promises we have made to our constituents and to all Virginians. We stand in support of those who have been most hurt by each piece of news, including African Americans and survivors across Virginia.

“This weekend we will all be speaking with our constituents about their thoughts on how we best move forward as a Commonwealth, past these difficult days and toward a place of healing.

“The challenges we faced this week did not stop us from doing the work that our constituents elected us to do. We have represented them in budget negotiations to give our hardworking teachers a raise, to fix our roads, and to make our education system the best it can be. Now more than ever, we must be united as Virginians and not as partisans. We will continue to work across the aisle with our Republican colleagues, whose constituents are relying on them as well. And we will work with the executive branch as needed so that we may continue to serve Virginians as members of our respective chambers.”

