House approves funding for 10 Central Virginia projects

The House of Representatives voted this week to approve funding for 10 Central Virginia projects totaling more than $6.3 million for Virginia’s Seventh District.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) worked directly with Central Virginia officials to solicit these requests, move these projects forward, and ensure they were included in this funding legislation. These investments would create new jobs, expand healthcare and treatment services, foster economic growth, address longstanding infrastructure needs, increase recreational opportunities, and improve public safety.

“Making sure federal resources actually support Central Virginia families, businesses, and communities is one my top priorities. Throughout the appropriations process, I have worked closely with Central Virginia’s community leaders to evaluate the needs of our 10 counties. Following our conversations, I have been proud to push for federal funding that can turn their requests into reality,” said Spanberger.

“Today, I am encouraged that major funding for all 10 Central Virginia projects has moved forward. As we rebuild from the pandemic, we need to prioritize smart, locally driven investments that can create new jobs, keep our neighbors healthy, and ensure our communities have the resources they need to keep Virginians safe. I would like to thank the many Virginians who worked with my office to move the ball forward. These projects reflect the on-the-ground needs of our communities, and they will ensure that Virginia continues to lead the way.”

The FY2022 appropriations package now moves to the U.S. Senate for further consideration.

A summary of funding for the Seventh District’s ten counties and links to additional information about each project are below.

Amelia County

Spanberger secured $375,000 for a new office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court in Amelia County. This funding would be used to renovate a former bank building into the new Clerk’s Office, which is currently located in the Amelia County Courthouse. This renovation would allow the county to make necessary security improvements for the County Courthouse and the Sheriff’s Office.

“After evaluating the status and condition of Amelia County’s Courthouse spaces, the Amelia County Board of Supervisors determined that significant upgrades are needed for the offices of the Clerk of the Circuit Court. The currently facility is not meeting the needs of citizens or employees,” said H. Joseph Easter, IV, chairman, Amelia County Board of Supervisors. “The Board purchased an adjacent building, recently vacated, with the goal of converting it into new space for the Clerk. Amelia County is committed to enhancing services for our citizens and has engaged engineers and an architect to develop plans for the project. The current space in the existing Courthouse will allow us to provide enhanced space with improved security and safety for the court system. This project will be a catalyst for additional projects in and around the Courthouse to modernize our facilities and provide services our citizens want.”

Chesterfield County

Spanberger secured $1 million to improve drainage along Otterdale Road. This funding would allow for safety improvements at the Swift Creek crossing and alleviate the significant flooding that routinely occurs during heavy rainstorms at crossings along the road.

“We appreciate the House Appropriations Committee’s recognition and support of the Otterdale Road Drainage Improvement Project,” said Kevin Carroll, Motoaca District supervisor, Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. “This funding will be used to support the overall project. With more than 2,200 vehicles a day traveling along Otterdale Road, there is a significant need to improve the drainage issues at the creek crossings during heavy rainstorms. During heavy rainfall events, this area floods easily, posing a risk to life and safety, trapping residents in their homes, impeding the flow of goods and services, and generally affecting the quality of life and structural integrity of existing infrastructure in the area.”

Culpeper County

Spanberger secured $200,000 for roof replacement at the Carver Center. This funding would allow the Carver Center to continue serving the community in reducing unemployment and poverty, strengthening the local food system, reducing the loss of farmland, and growing the Culpeper economy.

“As an integral component of the Carver Center, we continue to support education through our scholarship program, and we avidly promote and preserve history through our 4-County Museum within the building. Our museum commemorates the origin and impact of the structure which served as the only high school available to African American students in a four-county region during the era of segregation in Virginia from 1948-1968,” said Reverend Frank D. Lewis Sr., chairman, George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association Inc. “The roof’s replacement will further ensure the preservation of this historical institution which has great significance to hundreds of alumni, their families and the African American communities in particular of Culpeper, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock counties. Making the Carver Center a vibrant, community forward facility is widely supported by George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association, Inc.”

“On behalf of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors I wish to share my deepest appreciation for the consideration of Community Project Funding for the Carver Center. The Carver Center’s revitalization as a cultural, agricultural, and vocational education campus is incredibly important to our community,” said Gary Deal, Chairman, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. “Support of this project will improve an iconic community facility and provide educational opportunities for the residents of not only Culpeper County, but the entire region. Additionally, I would like to thank the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association and 4-County Museum for their dedicated effort to ensure the legacy of the Carver Center through education and community outreach.”

Goochland County

Spanberger secured $15,000 for GoochlandCares to increase access to healthcare services in Goochland County. The funding would be used to purchase a second van for the GoochlandCares transportation program — increasing the program’s efficiency and the number of people that can be transported to healthcare appointments, the pharmacy, and additional health-related destinations each day.

“Goochland, a rural county, 40 miles long, has no public transportation, severely challenging access to healthcare services, food, clothing, and other basic needs. These demographic and rural factors create profound isolation, poverty, and transportation needs that prevent many from knowing what services are available and from having the means to physically reach the point of service,” said Sally Graham, founder and executive director, GoochlandCares. “This funding will support GoochlandCares’ transportation program which provides rides for County seniors, disabled, and low-income individuals to healthcare appointments and medical related destinations (i.e. pharmacy) and other GoochlandCares programs. Because GoochlandCares services are the main transportation resource for our clients, this program is critical to maintaining our community’s health and well-being.”

“We are extremely grateful for the support and advocacy of Congresswoman Spanberger on behalf of Virginia’s network of free and charitable clinics who play an important role in safeguarding the state’s underserved populations,” said Rufus Phillips, CEO, Virginia Association of Free & Charitable Clinics. “If funded, the Goochland Cares Transportation Project will enable greater access to critical healthcare services for vulnerable residents of that community who would otherwise go without.”

Henrico County

Spanberger secured $1 million to build a 24-hour center to provide same-day inpatient detox and recovery services in Henrico County. Thus funding would be used to address a critical gap that exists in the continuum of substance abuse treatment services available in the county. The idea for this center came from the Henrico Recovery Roundtable — which was co-chaired by two members of the Henrico Board of Supervisors and included representatives from local health departments, law enforcement, healthcare providers, and key civic organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and the NAACP.

“Henrico County is grateful to Rep. Spanberger for her efforts to secure this additional funding for the Henrico Detox and Recovery Center. The targeted federal funds will be used as part of county efforts to help create a safe space for Henrico residents suffering from the disease of addiction and to help them overcome dependence and begin the process of healing,” said Daniel J. Schmitt, chairman, Henrico County Board of Supervisors. “It is our sincere hope that this center will serve as a model for treating addiction not only throughout our region but across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Henrico County is thankful for Rep. Spanberger’s support of the county’s efforts and ultimately the members of our community.”

Louisa County

Spanberger secured $775,000 for a new, affordable housing project in Louisa County. The Ferncliff Place project would create a new 80-unit development where market-rate homes and affordable residences can be located together. The goal of the project will be to provide ownership for 25 individuals or families who are between 25 percent to 60 percent of Area Median Income for Louisa County.

“The County is grateful for the potential award of funding for this project,” said Bob Babyok, chairman, Louisa County Board of Supervisors. “Access to affordable housing is a significant concern in Louisa, and with responsible planning this project will create safe and sustainable options to meet that challenge.”

Nottoway County

Spanberger secured $923,937 for the purchase of an aerial ladder fire truck for the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department. This funding for the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department would address an existing gap in firefighting capabilities in the Town of Blackstone and its neighboring towns, which currently lack an aerial ladder fire truck.

“With significant growth now underway in Blackstone involving several multiple-story lodging facilities, and particularly with expansion of activities at Fort Pickett, a modern, reliable ladder truck is a vital, essential tool in our community’s public safety efforts,” said Billy Coleburn, mayor, Town of Blackstone. “I can’t say enough good things about the diligence and devotion of Congresswoman Spanberger and her staff in understanding our needs and helping us achieve this.”

“The Town of Blackstone is humbled by the assistance provided by its partners at Nottoway County, USDA and especially Rep. Spanberger and staff,” said Phillip Vanoorbeeck, town manager, Blackstone. “The Town is furthermore proud to provide to our county’s essential frontline firefighters the apparatus so essential to serving our growing communities. Thanks again to our partners and we look forward to a long and useful life for this ladder truck.”

“We applaud the funding approval for an aerial ladder truck for the Town of Blackstone Fire Department,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, Adjutant General of Virginia, Major General of the Virginia Army National Guard. “The Virginia Army National Guard Maneuver Training Center Fort Pickett enjoys a great relationship with the Town of Blackstone and surrounding communities, and this funding would close a serious gap in the ability of area fire departments to respond to multiple-story structure fires or rescue situation in the community, the Foreign Affairs Security Training Center and MTC Fort Pickett. The approval of this funding and the subsequent acquisition of an aerial ladder truck would greatly enhance the capabilities and overall safety of Blackstone and MTC Fort Pickett communities, and we appreciate the support of the team effort to get the funding approved.”

Orange County

Spanberger secured $122,590 for the revitalization of Booster Park in Orange. This funding would be used for repairs to the field, practice facility, and concession stand at Booster Park.

“The Orange County Board of Supervisors supports the revitalization of Booster Park, the only publicly owned sports complex and multifunctional recreation space in our community. Over half of our local middle and high school students played a sport at the twenty-four acre park in the last year. Numerous youth organizations, nonprofits, food pantries, businesses, civic groups, and families use the park for all kinds of events, from community wide celebrations to career fairs. Field upgrades, fencing, and kitchen updates are needed to ensure all available amenities are fully utilized,” said James P. Crozier, chairman, Orange County Board of Supervisors. “Booster Park is an essential cultural and social asset in Orange County whether you are a parent, fitness enthusiast, business owner, or nonprofit. We look forward to completing this revitalization project to ensure the park’s availability for generations to come.”

Powhatan County

Spanberger secured $150,173 for the construction of a new walking and running trail in Powhatan County. The funding for a proposed “Education Connection Trail” would support a new trail connecting Powhatan Middle School and Powhatan Elementary School with key points in Powhatan, including the public library, YMCA, Fighting Creek Park, and the County’s existing three-mile trail network. This new trail would provide walkable connections to important amenities, increase access and mobility for Powhatan residents, and create new opportunities for fitness and recreation.

“The Education Connection Trail project will help link several of Powhatan’s greatest assets, notably our outdoor spaces and our school system,” said Karin Carmack, chair, Powhatan County Board of Supervisors. “With this project, Fighting Creek Park, including its trails and playgrounds, as well as the YMCA and Powhatan Library will be connected to Powhatan Elementary and Middle Schools. The citizens of Powhatan County have said outdoor recreation, and trails specifically, are a top priority, so we welcome this investment in our community to help further expand the public’s access to our natural outdoors.”

Spotsylvania County

Spanberger secured $1,840,000 to expand the Motts Run Water Treatment Plant in Spotsylvania. This funding would be used to improve water service stability and reliability for the region. Specifically, the funding would be used for costs associated with the National Environmental Policy Act Review and preliminary design engineering work.

“The Motts Run water treatment plant expansion project will increase the plant’s design capacity from 13 to 24 million gallons per day, providing sufficient treatment capacity for the next 30 years,” said David Ross, Courtland District supervisor, Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “This project ensures stability and reliability in delivery of best-quality drinking water to our residents, businesses, and industrial customers now and for future generations. We are certainly appreciative of the work of Rep. Spanberger and her staff in helping us fund this critical infrastructure project.”