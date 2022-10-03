hot wheels monster trucks live glow party to light up charlottesville for three shows

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville for three shows on March 25-26.

Tickets are on sale now.

Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark.

Shows will be offered on Saturday, March 25 at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, at 2:30 p.m.

The popular family entertainment tour brings audiences the only opportunity to watch Hot Wheels Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™ – light up the floor in monster trucks competitions and battles.

Event performances will also feature a dance party, laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross.

The Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held 2-1/2 hours before every performance. The experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the designs and size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks. Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees. Passes will be available to purchase will supplies last.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.

Special kids pricing is available for all shows.

Tickets and event information is available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com