Hot-shooting Liberty tops Akron, improves to 14-0

Published Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 8:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty improved to 14-0 with an emphatic 80-67 win over Akron to claim the DC Holiday Hoops Fest Tournament title.

In the first half the Flames and the Zips went back-and-forth as there were six lead changes in the first 20 minutes of action. Akron was on a roll midway through the first half as they held a 28-21 lead with 4:35 left in the half and Liberty responded with an 11-0 run to end the half to take a 32-28 lead at the break.

Early in the second half Liberty would continue its run as they extended its run to 18-2, making it 39-30 with 16:39 left in the game. Liberty made eight of its first 10 shots in the second half and extended its lead to as large as 20 points (68-48), with five minutes left in the game.

Akron would get back into the game going on a 6-0 run but Liberty kept its lead to double-digits to come away with the victory.

Liberty was lights out on offense in the second half shooting 77 percent (20-of-26) from the floor.

According to the NET Rankings, this was Liberty’s toughest opponent yet this season, as the Zips came into the game ranked No. 51.

“I am really proud of our guys. That was hard-fought again, and what they have done in the first part of the season is spectacular,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “The credit goes to those young men and the sacrifices they have made and how well they have represented Liberty University. All of Flames Nation that follows our guys are proud of them.”

Related