Hostetter to host casual conversation with constituents
Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter is hosting a constituent meeting on Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m.
The event will be held at The French Press located at 134 N. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro.
The invitation, according to the city calendar, is for “anyone who wants to discuss the city, local government, questions or concerns with him.”
The event billed as a “casual conversation” is expected to last approximately one hour.
Hostetter represents Ward D on Waynesboro City Council.
