Hostetter to host casual conversation with constituents

AFP
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

sam hostetterWaynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter is hosting a constituent meeting on Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

The event will be held at The French Press located at 134 N. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro.

The invitation, according to the city calendar, is for “anyone who wants to discuss the city, local government, questions or concerns with him.”

The event billed as a “casual conversation” is expected to last approximately one hour.

Hostetter represents Ward D on Waynesboro City Council.

For more information, click here.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


AFP

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.