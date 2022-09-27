Menu
hospice of the piedmont launching project to encourage families have proactive conversations about death
Local

Hospice of the Piedmont launching project to encourage families to have proactive conversations about death

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

hospice of the piedmontHospice of the Piedmont is embarking on a bold new project to positively transform how people view and experience serious illness, dying and grief. For more than 40 years, Hospice of the Piedmont has cared for thousands of patients and their families.

The new initiative, aligned with the organization’s mission, aims to connect with a broader audience and encourage the entire community to break the silence surrounding death.

The organization is hosting a launch event and celebration with their staff at the Ting Pavilion tonight at 7 p.m.

“We decided to launch this campaign because we know death can be a scary topic. And while the reality is that death is certain, a good death is not. When families avoid these conversations, they lose the opportunity to take control and live their final chapter on their terms,” said Ron Cottrell, Hospice of the Piedmont President and CEO.

The organization used polling, interviews, research and case studies to better understand how Central Virginians think and talk about serious illness and death.

The research shows that most people who encounter Hospice of the Piedmont have a positive experience, yet attitudes about death and dying sometimes prevent people from taking advantage of hospice care until it’s too late.

The campaign intends to inspire conversation by making the organization more visible in the community and presenting a candid view of the organization’s work. The campaign highlights various Hospice of the Piedmont team members, including nurses, social workers, grief counselors and more.

In addition to the new campaign, Hospice of the Piedmont recently unveiled a vibrant new logo representing the motion of life and death and the legacy we leave behind.

“This is just the beginning,” Cottrell said. “Our ambition goes far beyond logos, billboards and TV commercials. It’s about building a movement to encourage people in our community to have more proactive conversations about end-of-life.”

Based in Charlottesville, Hospice of the cares for patients with serious illness and their families during the final months of life and offers grief and bereavement services to the entire community. HOP serves residents in Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Culpepper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison Nelson, Orange, and Rappahannock counties, as well as the cities of Charlottesville, Waynesboro and Staunton.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

