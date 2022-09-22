Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
horse racing betting promo code for 750 cotillion handicap free bet from everygame
Commercial

Horse Racing Betting Promo Code For $750 Cotillion Handicap Free Bet From Everygame

Andy Newton
Last updated:

Horse racing fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend at Parx racetrack – not only have we got the Pennsylvania Derby on the card but also the $1m Cotillion Handicap for the fillies and we’ll show you how to unlock a FREE $750 horse racing bet by using our dedicated promo code.

How To Use Everygame Horse Racing Promo Code For Cotillion Handicap Free Bets

Max-out a new Everygame Sportsbook account by also redeeming a maximum $750 in free bets by simply using our Everygame promo code – INSIDERS.

Good News – It’s really easy to do and will take just a few moments to get the job done

  1. Visit Everygame Here
  2. Deposit using our dedicated promo code – INSIDERS
  3. You can deposit $250 (up to three times), which will get you $750 in free bets ($250 x 3)
  4. Then, start making your Cotillion Handicap bets at Parx races this Saturday

Or, if you’re looking for some action on other US sports? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

RELATED: Horse Racing Betting Promo Code For $750 Pennsylvania Derby Free Bet From Bovada

 

Open an Account With Everygame

 

The Best Horse Racing Sports Betting Sites 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register
$750 Welcome Bonus
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
$750 Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

Cotillion Handicap 2022: When Is The Race?

The $1m Cotillion Handicap is run over 1m 1/2f at Parx racetrack and is for 3 year-old fillies. The race is also seen as a stepping stone race to the Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff on Nov 5 (Keeneland), which is the pinnacle path for fillies at the World Championships.

📅Date: Saturday September 24, 2022 (5:20pm)
🏇Racetrack: Parx Racing
💰 Purse: $1,000,000

DID YOU KNOW? Jockey Mike E Smith has won the Cotillion Handicap four times – he rides Adare Manor in 2022.

 

How Do I Place A Horse Racing Cotillion Handicap Bet With My Everygame Bonus?

There’s more great news – the steps you need to do to secure your Everygame Free Bet are a piece of cake and best of all it will take only a few minutes – you’ll get a $750 FREE BET for your troubles and for only 5 mins of your time……..That works out a rate of $9,000 an hour!!

Just guide through the steps below below and you’ll be on your way to locking-in a $750 free bet and start placing wagers with your Everygame bonus which, if you wanted, you can use on Saturday’s big Parx race – the Cotillion Handicap (5:20pm)

  • Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the Everygame site
  • Click on ‘Horse Racing’ in their left navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming horse racing fixtures
  • Find the Parx races for Saturday 24 Sept
  • Find the race (Cotillion Handicap, 5:20pm) to bet on and see the list of horses – click on the one you want to bet on
  • Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Everygame bonus

Cotillion Handicap 2022 Betting Guide:

Before we get stuck into the Penn Derby at Parx on Saturday, some of the best 3 year-old fillies take to the stage in the Cotillion Handicap.

Run 50 minutes before the Pennsylvania Derby, the Grade 1 Cotillion Handicap also carries to top-class status and has $1m on offer in prize money.

We’ve a field of 9 heading to post, but all the focus has been around the D Wayne Lukas runner – SECRET OATH. This top-class filly has had a cracking season winning the Kentucky Oaks back on May 6 and despite not winning a race since has run well in defeat.

She was fourth in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in May and has since grabbed two silver medals behind the classy Nest at Saratoga in the American Oaks and Alabama Stakes – with no Nest in opposition this time Secret Oath looks the one to beat and will be hoping to give veteran handler D Wayne Lukas his first winner in the Cotillion Handicap.

Of the rest. the Todd Pletcher barn have won the race three times between 2022 and 2006 – they are mob-handed with Goddess Of Fire, Shahama and Green Up, so all three have to command respect.

Hall of fame jockey, Mike E Smith also has a top record in the race with four successes – he tries for number five with the Bob Bafert-trained Adare Manor

The final stable to have on your radar is the Steve Asmussen team as they’ve bagged four recent wins in the Cotillion Handicap, including last year with Clairere – he runs Society, who looks one of the main threats to Secret Oath.

 

Current Everygame Promo Code and Free Bet Bonus Offer

Bonus  Bonus Description Promo Code Claim
Sportsbook Welcome Bonus 100% deposit match on first 3x$250 deposits – up to $750 (no staking required) Use Promo Code: INSIDERS

Claim bonus

Everygame Horse Racing Promo Code: $750 In Free Bets for Cotillion Handicap

We showcase the Everygame $750 Horse Racing Free Bet Offer – just what you need to complete and also what you’ll get in return.

After setting up your new Everygame account then you are just a few clicks away from claiming a $250 bonus on your FIRST THREE DEPOSITS.

Deposit $250 using promo code INSIDERS into your new Everygame account, you’ll then be credited with a $250 bonus to use. Or, if you prefer, deposit $100, you’ll get a $100 bonus – and so on, you get the picture!

The free bet bonus is that you can double and treble up on too on, as it applies to your first three deposits and, therefore, cash-in up to a MAXIMUM of $750 (if you deposit $250 each time, $250 x 3 = $750). Easy as 1-2-3.

Everygame Promo Code Key Terms

  • 100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)
  • This offer is available for new customers from North America only.
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Recent Cotillion Handicap Winners

  • 2021 – CLAIRIERE
  • 2020 – No Race
  • 2019 – STREET BAND
  • 2018 – MIDNIGHT BISOU
  • 2017 – IT TIZ WELL
  • 2016 – SONGBIRD
  • 2015 – I’M A CHATTERBOX
  • 2014 – UNTAPABLE

Watch Clairiere Winning The 2021 Cotillion Handicap

 

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

airplane

House passes bill to prepare U.S. aviation for future public health emergencies
Rebecca Barnabi
policy legislation

DISCLOSE Act would prevent foreign spending in federal elections
Rebecca Barnabi

This week the U.S. Senate will vote on legislation to ensure transparency in elections.

How to Bet On The Pittsburgh Steelers In Pennsylvania | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
Joe Lyons

  The NFL is back for week 3 and we’ve got all the information you need on how you can bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Thursday Night Football showdown vs Cleveland Browns. How To Bet On The Pittsburgh Steelers In Pennsylvania   Below you will find a handy guide for betting on...

Virginia Tech logo

Virginia Tech Football Notebook: Hokies face challenge covering big WVU receivers
Chris Graham
umass #prideday

UMass announces Oct. 8 football game with Liberty will be celebrated as #PrideDay
Chris Graham
Horse racing in Ohio at JACK Thistledown
, , , , ,

Penn Derby 2022 Free Bet For $1000 With Horse Racing Betting Promo Code From BetOnline
Andy Newton
Diamond ring

Real Diamond Rings vs Fake
Johan Wallman