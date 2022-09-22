Horse Racing Betting Promo Code For $750 Cotillion Handicap Free Bet From Everygame

Horse racing fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend at Parx racetrack – not only have we got the Pennsylvania Derby on the card but also the $1m Cotillion Handicap for the fillies and we’ll show you how to unlock a FREE $750 horse racing bet by using our dedicated promo code.



How To Use Everygame Horse Racing Promo Code For Cotillion Handicap Free Bets



Max-out a new Everygame Sportsbook account by also redeeming a maximum $750 in free bets by simply using our Everygame promo code – INSIDERS.

Good News – It’s really easy to do and will take just a few moments to get the job done

Visit Everygame Here Deposit using our dedicated promo code – INSIDERS You can deposit $250 (up to three times), which will get you $750 in free bets ($250 x 3) Then, start making your Cotillion Handicap bets at Parx races this Saturday

Or, if you’re looking for some action on other US sports? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Cotillion Handicap 2022: When Is The Race?



The $1m Cotillion Handicap is run over 1m 1/2f at Parx racetrack and is for 3 year-old fillies. The race is also seen as a stepping stone race to the Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff on Nov 5 (Keeneland), which is the pinnacle path for fillies at the World Championships.

📅Date: Saturday September 24, 2022 (5:20pm)

🏇Racetrack: Parx Racing

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

DID YOU KNOW? Jockey Mike E Smith has won the Cotillion Handicap four times – he rides Adare Manor in 2022.

How Do I Place A Horse Racing Cotillion Handicap Bet With My Everygame Bonus?

There’s more great news – the steps you need to do to secure your Everygame Free Bet are a piece of cake and best of all it will take only a few minutes – you’ll get a $750 FREE BET for your troubles and for only 5 mins of your time……..That works out a rate of $9,000 an hour!!

Just guide through the steps below below and you’ll be on your way to locking-in a $750 free bet and start placing wagers with your Everygame bonus which, if you wanted, you can use on Saturday’s big Parx race – the Cotillion Handicap (5:20pm)

Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the Everygame site

site Click on ‘Horse Racing’ in their left navigation menu

See a list of the upcoming horse racing fixtures

Find the Parx races for Saturday 24 Sept

Find the race (Cotillion Handicap, 5:20pm) to bet on and see the list of horses – click on the one you want to bet on

Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Everygame bonus

Cotillion Handicap 2022 Betting Guide:



Before we get stuck into the Penn Derby at Parx on Saturday, some of the best 3 year-old fillies take to the stage in the Cotillion Handicap.

Run 50 minutes before the Pennsylvania Derby, the Grade 1 Cotillion Handicap also carries to top-class status and has $1m on offer in prize money.

We’ve a field of 9 heading to post, but all the focus has been around the D Wayne Lukas runner – SECRET OATH. This top-class filly has had a cracking season winning the Kentucky Oaks back on May 6 and despite not winning a race since has run well in defeat.

She was fourth in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in May and has since grabbed two silver medals behind the classy Nest at Saratoga in the American Oaks and Alabama Stakes – with no Nest in opposition this time Secret Oath looks the one to beat and will be hoping to give veteran handler D Wayne Lukas his first winner in the Cotillion Handicap.

Of the rest. the Todd Pletcher barn have won the race three times between 2022 and 2006 – they are mob-handed with Goddess Of Fire, Shahama and Green Up, so all three have to command respect.

Hall of fame jockey, Mike E Smith also has a top record in the race with four successes – he tries for number five with the Bob Bafert-trained Adare Manor

The final stable to have on your radar is the Steve Asmussen team as they’ve bagged four recent wins in the Cotillion Handicap, including last year with Clairere – he runs Society, who looks one of the main threats to Secret Oath.

Current Everygame Promo Code and Free Bet Bonus Offer

Bonus Bonus Description Promo Code Claim Sportsbook Welcome Bonus 100% deposit match on first 3x$250 deposits – up to $750 (no staking required) Use Promo Code: INSIDERS Claim bonus

Everygame Horse Racing Promo Code: $750 In Free Bets for Cotillion Handicap



We showcase the Everygame $750 Horse Racing Free Bet Offer – just what you need to complete and also what you’ll get in return.

After setting up your new Everygame account then you are just a few clicks away from claiming a $250 bonus on your FIRST THREE DEPOSITS.

Deposit $250 using promo code INSIDERS into your new Everygame account, you’ll then be credited with a $250 bonus to use. Or, if you prefer, deposit $100, you’ll get a $100 bonus – and so on, you get the picture!

The free bet bonus is that you can double and treble up on too on, as it applies to your first three deposits and, therefore, cash-in up to a MAXIMUM of $750 (if you deposit $250 each time, $250 x 3 = $750). Easy as 1-2-3.

Everygame Promo Code Key Terms

100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)

This offer is available for new customers from North America only.

The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up

within 100 days of the sign-up The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Recent Cotillion Handicap Winners

2021 – CLAIRIERE

2020 – No Race

2019 – STREET BAND

2018 – MIDNIGHT BISOU

2017 – IT TIZ WELL

2016 – SONGBIRD

2015 – I’M A CHATTERBOX

2014 – UNTAPABLE

Watch Clairiere Winning The 2021 Cotillion Handicap