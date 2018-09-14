Horse farm owners invited to enroll in conservation short course

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Virginia horse farm owners have an opportunity to take part in a one-day course on conservation practices that can benefit their farming operations and local water quality.

Healthy Land for Healthy Horses: A Short Course on Pasture and Manure Management will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Middleburg Agricultural Research and Extension Center; Oct. 10 at the Roanoke/Salem office of Virginia Cooperative Extension at 3738 Brambleton Ave.; Oct. 11 at the Durbin Arena in Albemarle County; and Oct 30 at the Hickory Ruritan Club in Chesapeake.

The course will cover conservation methods specific to horse farms and address topics such as soil fertility, grazing management, plant identification and nutrient management. Hands-on activities will complement classroom lectures.

The course is $35 per person and includes lunch. Advance registration is required, and online registration is available at vaforages.org.

The course is sponsored by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council.

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web