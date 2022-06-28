Hootie offers up the latest intel on UVA football, basketball recruiting

uva logo blueVirginia football coach Tony Elliott and UVA hoops coach Tony Bennett have been busy lately on the recruiting trail. Jerry Ratcliffe breaks down the latest developments with co-host Chris Graham on today’s show.

Highlights:

  • The latest on how Elliott and his staff are doing recruiting the Commonwealth.
  • Good news with a new transfer to bolster the O line.
  • A diamond-in-the-rough receiver from Alabama.
  • Bennett and his staff are finalists for a talented big man, a pair of athletic wings and a four-star point guard.


