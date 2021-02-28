‘Hoos ‘n the Pros: Update on Virginia Basketball alums in NBA, G League, overseas
NBA
Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers
- 2020-2021: 21.4 points/g, 6.4 assists/g, 4.8 rebounds/g, 44.0% FG, 38.3% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 32 points, 6-of-7 3FG, 9 rebounds, 7 assists in 134-128 win at Minnesota on Feb. 17.
- At UVA (2011-2016): 13.3 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 2.5 assists/g, 43.0% FG, 36.5% 3FG)
De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks
- 2020-2021: 17.2 points/g, 5.4 rebounds/g, 51.4% FG, 36.6% 3FG
- News: out 7-10 weeks after surgery on right knee on Feb. 8.
- At UVA (2017-2019): 12.4 points/g, 4.4 rebounds/g, 50.9% FG, 41.9% 3FG
Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
- 2020-2021: 14.9 points/g, 53.1% FG, 50.4% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 6-of-7 from three, in a 109-98 win over the L.A. Lakers on Feb. 18.
- At UVA (2010-2014): 12.6 points/g, 44.5% FG, 40.7% 3FG
Ty Jerome, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2020-2021: 12.0 points/g, 4.5 assists/g, 52.6% FG, 36.4% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting in a 126-96 loss to Denver on Feb. 27.
- At UVA (2016-2019): 9.6 points/g, 3.7 assists/g, 43.5% FG, 39.2% 3FG
Mike Scott, Philadelphia 76’ers
- 2020-2021: 3.9 points/g, 2.8 rebounds/g, 36.8% FG, 33.3% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 6 points in 22 minutes off the bench in a 111-97 win over Dallas on Feb. 25.
- At UVA (2007-2012): 11.8 points/g, 7.3 rebounds/g, 52.1% FG, 36.4% 3FG
Kyle Guy, Sacramento Kings
- 2020-2021: 2.9 points/g, 8.2 minutes/g, 31.8% FG, 25.0% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 9 minutes off the bench in a 128-115 loss to Milwaukee on Feb. 21.
- At UVA (2016-2019): 12.5 points/g, 43.3% FG, 42.5% 3FG
Anthony Gill, Washington Wizards
- 2020-2021: 0.9 points/g, 6.0 minutes/g
- Noteworthy: Got 12 minutes of playing time off the bench in a 124-106 loss to New Orleans on Jan. 27.
- At UVA (2013-2016): 11.3 points/g, 5.5 rebounds/g, 58.2% FG
G League
Mamadi Diakite, Lakeland Magic (Milwaukee Bucks two-way player)
- 2021: 17.6 points/g, 9.7 rebounds/g, 57.5% FG, 50.0% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 25 points, 15 rebounds in a 101-98 win over Fort Wayne on Feb. 28.
- At UVA (2016-2019): 7.4 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 52.4% FG, 33.7% 3FG
London Perrantes, Austin Spurs
- 2021: 7.6 points/g, 5.2 assists/g, 36.0% FG, 31.6% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 9 points, 4 assists in a 109-106 win over Oklahoma City on Feb. 26.
- At UVA (2013-2017): 8.9 points/g, 4.1 assists/g, 40.5% FG, 40.9 3FG
Braxton Key, Delaware Blue Coats
- 2021: 2.5 points/g, 7.8 minutes/g, 30.8% FG, 27.3% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, 2-of-3 from three, in a 138-107 loss to 905 on Feb. 24.
- At UVA (2018-2020): 7.4 points/g, 6.1 rebounds/g, 43.4% FG
Overseas
Nigel Johnson, Sigal Prishtina (Kosovo)
- 2020-2021: 24.0 points/g, 6.8 assists/g, 50.0% FG, 42.9% 3FG
- At UVA (2017-2018): 4.9 points/g, 38.6% FG, 32.7% 3FG
Marial Shayok, Frutti Extra Bursaspor (Turkey)
- 2020-2021: 22.7 points/g, 7.8 rebounds/g, 3.3 assists/g, 64.0% FG, 37.1% 3FG
- At UVA (2014-2017): 5.7 points/g, 44.7% FG, 37.4% 3FG
Akil Mitchell, Maccabi Rishon Le-Zion (Israel)
- 2020-2021: 18.0 points/g, 11.5 rebounds/g, 57.1% FG
- At UVA (2010-2014): 6.9 points/g, 6.0 rebounds/g, 51.9% FG
Darius Thompson, Happy Casa Brindisi (Italy)
- 2020-2021: 16.4 points/g, 5.5 assists/g, 59.4% FG, 30.4% 3FG
- At UVA (2015-2017): 5.2 points/g, 48.2% FG, 36.5% 3FG
Darion Atkins, Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor (Turkey)
- 2020-2021: 13.3 points/g, 6.7 rebounds/g, 59.9% FG, 38.1% 3FG
- At UVA (2011-2015): 4.4 points/g, 3.4 rebounds/g, 51.1% FG
Billy Baron, FK Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)
- 2020-2021: 10.9 points/g, 39.0% FG, 42.5% 3FG
- At UVA (2010-2011): 3.0 points/g, 11.1 minutes/g
Mike Tobey, Valencia Basket (Spain)
- 2020-2021: 10.0 ppg, 5.2 rebounds/g, 70.5% FG, 41.3% 3FG
- At UVA (2012-2016): 6.8 points/g, 4.0 rebounds/g, 53.1% FG
Devon Hall, Brose Bamberg (Germany)
- 2020-2021: 7.8 points/g, 53.8% FG, 25.0% 3FG
- At UVA (2014-2018): 6.9 points/g, 41.9% FG, 38.9% 3FG
Isaiah Wilkins, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
- 2020-2021: 6.0 points/g, 13.9 minutes/g
- At UVA (2014-2018): 4.9 points/g, 4.8 rebounds/g, 50.8% FG