‘Hoos ‘n the Pros: Update on Virginia Basketball alums in NBA, G League, overseas
NBA
Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers
- 2020-2021: 21.6 points/g, 6.1 assists/g, 4.8 rebounds/g, 45.60% FG, 39.4% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 29 points, 12-of-20 FG, 4-of-7 3FG, 7 rebounds, 7 assists vs. L.A. Lakers on March 12.
- At UVA (2011-2016): 13.3 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 2.5 assists/g, 43.0% FG, 36.5% 3FG)
De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks
- 2020-2021: 17.2 points/g, 5.4 rebounds/g, 51.4% FG, 36.6% 3FG
- News: out 7-10 weeks after surgery on right knee on Feb. 8; could be back this week, according to reports.
- At UVA (2017-2019): 12.4 points/g, 4.4 rebounds/g, 50.9% FG, 41.9% 3FG
Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
- 2020-2021: 14.6 points/g, 3.5 rebounds/g, 1.7 assists/g, 52.5% FG, 49.4% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 4-of-5 from three, vs. Houston on March 3.
- At UVA (2010-2014): 12.6 points/g, 44.5% FG, 40.7% 3FG
Ty Jerome, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2020-2021: 9.3 points/g, 3.6 rebounds/g, 3.4 assists/g, 43.3% FG, 35.9% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting, 6 rebounds, 5 assists vs. Memphis on March 14.
- At UVA (2016-2019): 9.6 points/g, 3.7 assists/g, 43.5% FG, 39.2% 3FG
Mike Scott, Philadelphia 76’ers
- 2020-2021: 4.3 points/g, 2.7 rebounds/g, 41.0% FG, 37.9% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 6 points in 21 minutes off the bench vs. Washington on March 12.
- At UVA (2007-2012): 11.8 points/g, 7.3 rebounds/g, 52.1% FG, 36.4% 3FG
Kyle Guy, Sacramento Kings
- 2020-2021: 2.6 points/g, 31.8% FG, 25.0% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 9 minutes off the bench vs. Milwaukee on Feb. 21.
- At UVA (2016-2019): 12.5 points/g, 43.3% FG, 42.5% 3FG
Mamadi Diakite, Milwaukee Bucks
- 2021 NBA: 2.0 ppg in three games
- 2021 G League: 18.5 points/g, 10.3 rebounds/g, 58.3% FG, 50.0% 3FG
- Noteworthy: recalled by Milwaukee from the G League and saw his first action of the spring on March 11.
- At UVA (2016-2019): 7.4 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 52.4% FG, 33.7% 3FG
Anthony Gill, Washington Wizards
- 2020-2021: 0.8 points/g, 5.6 minutes/g
- Noteworthy: Got 12 minutes of playing time off the bench in a 124-106 loss to New Orleans on Jan. 27.
- At UVA (2013-2016): 11.3 points/g, 5.5 rebounds/g, 58.2% FG
G League
London Perrantes, Austin Spurs
- 2021: 6.7 points/g, 5.6 assists/g, 34.3% FG, 29.2% 3FG
- At UVA (2013-2017): 8.9 points/g, 4.1 assists/g, 40.5% FG, 40.9 3FG
Braxton Key, Delaware Blue Coats
- 2021: 4.3points/g, 39.2% FG, 28.6% 3FG
- At UVA (2018-2020): 7.4 points/g, 6.1 rebounds/g, 43.4% FG
Overseas
Nigel Johnson, Sigal Prishtina (Kosovo)
- 2020-2021: 24.2 points/g, 6.7 assists/g, 46.9% FG, 45.0% 3FG
- At UVA (2017-2018): 4.9 points/g, 38.6% FG, 32.7% 3FG
Marial Shayok, Frutti Extra Bursaspor (Turkey)
- 2020-2021: 20.1 points/g, 7.8 rebounds/g, 3.3 assists/g, 58.6% FG, 33.3% 3FG
- At UVA (2014-2017): 5.7 points/g, 44.7% FG, 37.4% 3FG
Akil Mitchell, Maccabi Rishon Le-Zion (Israel)
- 2020-2021: 18.0 points/g, 11.5 rebounds/g, 57.1% FG
- At UVA (2010-2014): 6.9 points/g, 6.0 rebounds/g, 51.9% FG
Darius Thompson, Happy Casa Brindisi (Italy)
- 2020-2021: 13.5 points/g, 5.5 assists/g, 58.3% FG, 30.8% 3FG
- At UVA (2015-2017): 5.2 points/g, 48.2% FG, 36.5% 3FG
Darion Atkins, Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor (Turkey)
- 2020-2021: 13.5 points/g, 7.3 rebounds/g, 57.7% FG, 37.0% 3FG
- At UVA (2011-2015): 4.4 points/g, 3.4 rebounds/g, 51.1% FG
Billy Baron, FK Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)
- 2020-2021: 9.4 points/g, 39.0% FG, 40.7% 3FG
- At UVA (2010-2011): 3.0 points/g, 11.1 minutes/g
Mike Tobey, Valencia Basket (Spain)
- 2020-2021: 10.3 ppg, 5.1 rebounds/g, 73.5% FG, 39.6% 3FG
- At UVA (2012-2016): 6.8 points/g, 4.0 rebounds/g, 53.1% FG
Devon Hall, Brose Bamberg (Germany)
- 2020-2021: 10.5 points/g, 58.8% FG, 30.3% 3FG
- At UVA (2014-2018): 6.9 points/g, 41.9% FG, 38.9% 3FG
Isaiah Wilkins, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
- 2020-2021: 6.0 points/g, 13.9 minutes/g
- At UVA (2014-2018): 4.9 points/g, 4.8 rebounds/g, 50.8% FG