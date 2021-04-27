‘Hoos in the Pros Update: Big nights for Ty Jerome, Anthony Gill

Ty Jerome had 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 31 minutes for Oklahoma City in a 120-90 Thunder loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, and it wasn’t the only big night for a UVA alum in the NBA.

Anthony Gill, a 2016 alum, had a career-high 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 14 minutes off the bench for Washington in a 146-143 Wizards loss to San Antonio Monday night.

More ‘Hoos in the Pros updates

Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

2020-2021: 21.6 points/g, 6.0 assists/g, 5.3 rebounds/g, 45.7% FG, 39.6% 3FG

21.6 points/g, 6.0 assists/g, 5.3 rebounds/g, 45.7% FG, 39.6% 3FG At UVA (2011-2016): 13.3 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 2.5 assists/g, 43.0% FG, 36.5% 3FG)

De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

2020-2021: 16.0 points/g, 5.1 rebounds/g, 50.2% FG, 35.6% 3FG

16.0 points/g, 5.1 rebounds/g, 50.2% FG, 35.6% 3FG At UVA (2017-2019): 12.4 points/g, 4.4 rebounds/g, 2.1 assists/g 50.9% FG, 41.9% 3FG

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

2020-2021: 14.4 points/g, 3.6 rebounds/g, 1.9 assists/g, 51.3% FG, 48.2% 3FG

14.4 points/g, 3.6 rebounds/g, 1.9 assists/g, 51.3% FG, 48.2% 3FG At UVA (2010-2014): 12.6 points/g, 44.5% FG, 40.7% 3FG

Ty Jerome, Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-2021: 10.3 points/g, 2.8 rebounds/g, 3.6 assists/g, 43.2% FG, 40.1% 3FG

10.3 points/g, 2.8 rebounds/g, 3.6 assists/g, 43.2% FG, 40.1% 3FG At UVA (2016-2019): 9.6 points/g, 3.7 assists/g, 43.5% FG, 39.2% 3FG

Mike Scott, Philadelphia 76’ers

2020-2021: 4.4 points/g, 2.6 rebounds/g, 37.4% FG, 34.4% 3FG

4.4 points/g, 2.6 rebounds/g, 37.4% FG, 34.4% 3FG At UVA (2007-2012): 11.8 points/g, 7.3 rebounds/g, 52.1% FG, 36.4% 3FG

Kyle Guy, Sacramento Kings

2020-2021: 2.9 points/g, 1.0 rebounds/g, 36.9% FG, 28.6% 3FG

2.9 points/g, 1.0 rebounds/g, 36.9% FG, 28.6% 3FG At UVA (2016-2019): 12.5 points/g, 43.3% FG, 42.5% 3FG

Mamadi Diakite, Milwaukee Bucks

2021 NBA: 2.6 points/g, 2.3 rebounds/g, 41.4% FG, 14.3% 3FG

2.6 points/g, 2.3 rebounds/g, 41.4% FG, 14.3% 3FG 2021 G League: 18.5 points/g, 10.3 rebounds/g, 58.3% FG, 50.0% 3FG

18.5 points/g, 10.3 rebounds/g, 58.3% FG, 50.0% 3FG At UVA (2016-2019): 7.4 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 52.4% FG, 33.7% 3FG

Anthony Gill, Washington Wizards

2020-2021: 2.2 points/g, 2.0 rebounds/g, 51.4% FG, 27.8% 3FG

2.2 points/g, 2.0 rebounds/g, 51.4% FG, 27.8% 3FG At UVA (2013-2016): 11.3 points/g, 5.5 rebounds/g, 58.2% FG

London Perrantes, Austin Spurs (G League)

2021: 6.7 points/g, 5.6 assists/g, 34.3% FG, 29.2% 3FG

6.7 points/g, 5.6 assists/g, 34.3% FG, 29.2% 3FG At UVA (2013-2017): 8.9 points/g, 4.1 assists/g, 40.5% FG, 40.9 3FG

Braxton Key, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)

2021: 4.3points/g, 39.2% FG, 28.6% 3FG

4.3points/g, 39.2% FG, 28.6% 3FG At UVA (2018-2020): 7.4 points/g, 6.1 rebounds/g, 43.4% FG

Nigel Johnson, Sigal Prishtina (Kosovo)

2020-2021: 24.3 points/g, 7.1 assists/g, 45.2% FG, 45.9% 3FG

24.3 points/g, 7.1 assists/g, 45.2% FG, 45.9% 3FG At UVA (2017-2018): 4.9 points/g, 38.6% FG, 32.7% 3FG

Marial Shayok, Frutti Extra Bursaspor (Turkey)

2020-2021: 19.5 points/g, 6.9 rebounds/g, 4.2 assists/g, 58.7% FG, 32.3% 3FG

19.5 points/g, 6.9 rebounds/g, 4.2 assists/g, 58.7% FG, 32.3% 3FG At UVA (2014-2017): 5.7 points/g, 44.7% FG, 37.4% 3FG

Akil Mitchell, Maccabi Rishon Le-Zion (Israel)

2020-2021: 18.0 points/g, 11.5 rebounds/g, 57.1% FG

18.0 points/g, 11.5 rebounds/g, 57.1% FG At UVA (2010-2014): 6.9 points/g, 6.0 rebounds/g, 51.9% FG

Darius Thompson, Happy Casa Brindisi (Italy)

2020-2021: 16.5 points/g, 5.9 assists/g, 59.4% FG, 31.8% 3FG

16.5 points/g, 5.9 assists/g, 59.4% FG, 31.8% 3FG At UVA (2015-2017): 5.2 points/g, 48.2% FG, 36.5% 3FG

Darion Atkins, Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor (Turkey)

2020-2021: 13.4 points/g, 7.4 rebounds/g, 59.0% FG, 33.3% 3FG

13.4 points/g, 7.4 rebounds/g, 59.0% FG, 33.3% 3FG At UVA (2011-2015): 4.4 points/g, 3.4 rebounds/g, 51.1% FG

Billy Baron, FK Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)

2020-2021: 10.2 points/g, 2.6 assists/g, 42.6% FG, 44.3% 3FG

10.2 points/g, 2.6 assists/g, 42.6% FG, 44.3% 3FG At UVA (2010-2011): 3.0 points/g, 11.1 minutes/g

Mike Tobey, Valencia Basket (Spain)

2020-2021: 10.0 ppg, 4.7 rebounds/g, 73.4% FG, 40.7% 3FG

10.0 ppg, 4.7 rebounds/g, 73.4% FG, 40.7% 3FG At UVA (2012-2016): 6.8 points/g, 4.0 rebounds/g, 53.1% FG

Devon Hall, Brose Bamberg (Germany)

2020-2021: 12.4 points/g, 3.1 rebounds/g, 2.2 assists/g, 51.4% FG, 31.0% 3FG

12.4 points/g, 3.1 rebounds/g, 2.2 assists/g, 51.4% FG, 31.0% 3FG At UVA (2014-2018): 6.9 points/g, 41.9% FG, 38.9% 3FG

Isaiah Wilkins, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

2020-2021: 6.0 points/g, 2.4 rebounds/g, 46.4% FG

6.0 points/g, 2.4 rebounds/g, 46.4% FG At UVA (2014-2018): 4.9 points/g, 4.8 rebounds/g, 50.8% FG

