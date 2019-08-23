‘Hoos in the NFL: Preseason Update

Jordan Ellis saw his workload curtailed a bit in Cincinnati’s 25-23 loss to the New York Giants Thursday night.

Ellis, a 2019 UVA alum, had one rush for five yards and two catches for 14 yards in the loss.

The Bengals couldn’t get much going on the ground against the G-Men, running for 26 yards on 15 carries.

Ellis gained 52 yards on 15 carries and hauled in five catches for the Cincinnati Bengals in a 23-13 preseason win over the Washington Redskins last week.

***

Andrew Brown, a 2018 UVA alum, had two tackles for the Bengals.

***

Olamide Zaccheaus played several roles for Atlanta in a 19-7 loss to the Washington Redskins Thursday night.

The 2019 UVA alum had two catches for 19 yards, returned a punt, with no gain on the return, and also had a special-teams tackle.

***

Three defensive ‘Hoos were busy in Baltimore’s 26-15 win over Philadelphia.

Maurice Canady (2016) had four tackles for the Ravens defense.

On the Eagles side, Rodney McLeod (2012) had three tackles, and Eli Harold (2015) had one tackle.

Compiled by Chris Graham

