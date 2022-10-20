‘Hoos in the NFL: How UVA Football alums fared in Week 6 action

OL Oday Aboushi (’12)

Aboushi got his first significant action of the season for the Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams, playing 56 snaps at right guard, allowing one QB pressure on 30 pass snaps in the Rams’ 24-10 win over Carolina.

For the season, Aboushi has played 77 snaps and has a 53.1 PFF grade.

S Joey Blount (‘21)

Blount got on the field for 18 special-teams snaps and had one tackle for Seattle in the Seahawks’ 19-9 win over Arizona.

For the season, Blount has played 49 snaps, all on special teams, and has three tackles and a 75.2 PFF grade.

CB Bryce Hall (‘19)

The news with Hall, who has only played five snaps for the New York Jets this season, is that the team has made it known that the 2019 fifth-round pick is available.

Hall, a year ago, played 1,171 snaps, and had a 63.2 PFF grade, with 14 pass breakups on 93 targets.

He has become expendable because the Jets signed free agent corner DJ Reed in the offseason, then drafted Ahmad Gardner with the fourth pick in the first round of the 2022 draft.

CB Anthony Harris (‘14)

Harris got 12 special-teams snaps for Denver in the Broncos’ 19-16 OT loss to the L.A. Chargers.

For the season, Harris has played on 29 snaps, all on special teams.

S Rodney McLeod (‘11)

McLeod was on the field for 63 defensive snaps for Indianapolis in the Colts’ 34-27 win over Jacksonville, with five tackles. Receivers had five catches in five targets for 35 yards against McLeod in coverage.

For the season, McLeod has played 291 defensive snaps, has 24 tackles, and has allowed 11 catches on 13 targets for 85 yards and an 87.5 passer rating in coverage, with a 67.6 PFF grade.

OL Morgan Moses (’13)

Moses got 30 snaps at right tackle before leaving late in the first half with a heel injury in Baltimore’s 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.

For the season, Moses has played 338 snaps for the Ravens, allowing eight QB pressures, including three sacks, on 201 pass-block snaps, with a 63.6 PFF grade.

Bryce Perkins (‘19)

Perkins, the #3 QB for the defending Super Bowl champs, the L.A. Rams, continues to not get snaps, but such is the life of a #3 QB in the NFL.

S Juan Thornhill (‘18)

Thornhill was on the field for 73 defensive snaps, with one QB pressure and four tackles, in the Chiefs’ 24-20 loss to Buffalo.

For the season, Thornhill has played 395 defensive snaps, with 18 tackles, 10 completions allowed on 15 pass targets, and a 56.6 PFF grade.

DL Brent Urban (‘13)

Urban was on the field for 24 defensive snaps (one QB pressure, one tackle) for Baltimore in the 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.

For the season, Urban has played 94 defensive snaps, with three QB pressures, three tackles and a 56.8 PFF grade.

TE Jelani Woods (’21)

Woods had two catches on three targets for 27 yards and a TD on 31 offensive snaps for Indianapolis in the Colts’ 34-27 win over Jacksonville.

For the season, Woods has been on the field for 101 offensive snaps, and has five catches on seven targets for 73 yards and three TDs.

WR Olamide Zaccheaus (’18)

Zaccheaus had four catches on four targets (on 43 offensive snaps) for 58 yards in Atlanta’s 28-14 win over San Francisco.

For the season, Zaccheaus has 16 catches on 18 targets (on 227 offensive snaps) for 271 yards, two TDs and a 73.7 PFF grade.