Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
hoos in the nba trey murphy iii perfect from the floor in new orleans win
Sports

‘Hoos in the NBA: Trey Murphy III perfect from the floor in New Orleans win

Chris Graham
Last updated:
trey murphy uva louisville
Trey Murphy III. Photo: ACC

New Orleans was missing Zion Williamson – tell me something I haven’t heard before, right? Enter Trey Murphy III, who had a perfect 8-of-8 night from the floor to lead the Pelicans to a 113-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night.

“It was fun game, man. Everybody was involved — a lot of great energy on the court, a lot of great energy on the bench,” said Murphy, a 2021 UVA Basketball alum. “I love being part of this team because everybody understands it’s a we-score mentality.”

Murphy has scored in double figures in three of the Pels’ four games this season, and is averaging 15.5 points and 30.0 minutes per game, and shooting an NBA-best 68.4 percent from three-point range.

The 2021 first-round pick averaged 5.4 points in 13.9 minutes per game as a rookie in 2021-2022.

Jerome gets rotation minutes in GSW loss

Ty Jerome got 12 minutes off the bench for Golden State in a 134-105 Warriors’ loss at Phoenix on Tuesday.

And they weren’t garbage-time minutes. Jerome first subbed in late in the first quarter, then subbed in again late in the third, getting minutes early in the fourth with the first unit.

The 2019 UVA Basketball alum and first-round pick missed his only shot from the floor, and had two assists and a rebound, and a -8 plus/minus.

Gill gets PT in Wizards’ win

Anthony Gill (UVA ’16) got seven minutes off the bench, scoring two points – hitting a pair of free throws – in Washington’s 120-99 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Gill has gotten floor time in all four Wizards’ games this season, averaging 10.8 minutes per game.

He’s scoring a modest 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, but hey, he’s getting minutes.

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

‘A clear path forward:’ Metro’s Silver Line to resume service before Thanksgiving
Rebecca Barnabi
police holster scene crime officer

Analysis: Virginia has sixth lowest rate of violent crime in U.S.
Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia is sixth of all the United States for lowest rate of violent rate.

Wayne Theatre

Wayne Theatre adds Saturday matinee for ‘Dial M for Murder’ performance
Crystal Graham

The Wayne Theatre has added a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the otherwise sold out production of “Dial M for Murder.”

Warner responds to attempted sabotage by CCP of U.S.’s Huawei investigation
Rebecca Barnabi
halloween trick or treaters

Albemarle County: Learn safety, earn a treat at Crozet Park Thursday
Crystal Graham
virginia tech brent pry

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies feel like they ‘got better’ during their bye week
Chris Graham
odu jmu royal rivalry
,

TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge pits ODU, JMU in annual athletics competition
Chris Graham