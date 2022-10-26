‘Hoos in the NBA: Trey Murphy III perfect from the floor in New Orleans win

New Orleans was missing Zion Williamson – tell me something I haven’t heard before, right? Enter Trey Murphy III, who had a perfect 8-of-8 night from the floor to lead the Pelicans to a 113-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night.

“It was fun game, man. Everybody was involved — a lot of great energy on the court, a lot of great energy on the bench,” said Murphy, a 2021 UVA Basketball alum. “I love being part of this team because everybody understands it’s a we-score mentality.”

Murphy has scored in double figures in three of the Pels’ four games this season, and is averaging 15.5 points and 30.0 minutes per game, and shooting an NBA-best 68.4 percent from three-point range.

The 2021 first-round pick averaged 5.4 points in 13.9 minutes per game as a rookie in 2021-2022.

Jerome gets rotation minutes in GSW loss

Ty Jerome got 12 minutes off the bench for Golden State in a 134-105 Warriors’ loss at Phoenix on Tuesday.

And they weren’t garbage-time minutes. Jerome first subbed in late in the first quarter, then subbed in again late in the third, getting minutes early in the fourth with the first unit.

The 2019 UVA Basketball alum and first-round pick missed his only shot from the floor, and had two assists and a rebound, and a -8 plus/minus.

Gill gets PT in Wizards’ win

Anthony Gill (UVA ’16) got seven minutes off the bench, scoring two points – hitting a pair of free throws – in Washington’s 120-99 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Gill has gotten floor time in all four Wizards’ games this season, averaging 10.8 minutes per game.

He’s scoring a modest 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, but hey, he’s getting minutes.