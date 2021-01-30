Hoos in the NBA Roundup: Harris has big night for Nets, Brogdon, Pacers, comes up short

Joe Harris had 20 points, hitting five threes, as Brooklyn put nine guys in double figures in a 147-125 win over Oklahoma City on Friday.

Harris was 5-of-9 from three and 7-of-13 from the floor for the Nets (13-8), who played without one of their Big Three, Kevin Durant, who got a DNP-Recovery in the box score.

Harris is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 2020-2021, shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 47.8 percent from three-point range.

His three-point percentage ranks sixth in the NBA.

His PER, a career-high 14.16, ranks 136th in the NBA, about middle of the pack.

Ty Jerome, traded to OKC before the season, has yet to suit up for the Thunder, as he continues to deal with a left ankle injury suffered in preseason.

Just down the road in Charlotte, Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points and eight assists, but his Indiana Pacers dropped a 108-105 final to the Hornets on Friday night.

Brogdon was 8-of-20 from the floor and 3-of-10 from three in the setback for the Pacers (11-8).

Brogdon is averaging 22.7 points and 7.2 assists per game in 2020-2021, shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from three.

He is also posting a career-high in PER, at 20.37, which ranks 41st in the league.

De’Andre Hunter had to leave his sorta homecoming in Washington in the second quarter due to right knee soreness.

His status for the Hawks’ game with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers on Monday isn’t known at this time.

Hunter is having a breakout sophomore season in Atlanta, averaging 17.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 2020-2021, shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from three.

His PER, repeating myself here, a career-best, 17.88, ranks 65th in the NBA.

Anthony Gill got a two-minute cameo for the Wizards in the 116-100 loss to Atlanta.

Gill has gotten minutes in eight games, including a start earlier in the week in the Wizards’ 107-88 loss to Houston.

Story by Chris Graham

