‘Hoos in the NBA: Justin Anderson released, big night for Devon Hall

Published Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, 5:52 pm

Wizards release Justin Anderson: The Washington Wizards released 2015 UVA hoops alum Justin Anderson in a bit of a surprise move.

Anderson had been signed by the Wizards on a non-guaranteed deal in September, and averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists through four preseason games with the team.

In four NBA seasons, Anderson has averaged 5.3 points per game on 41.9 percent shooting from the field in 13.2 minutes per contest.

Big night for Devon Hall: The 2018 UVA alum had one of those nights that can get you a deep look.

Hall had 19 points in 23 minutes off the bench for Oklahoma City in a 124-119 loss to Memphis on Wednesday.

Hall shot 6-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-6 from three-point range.

He’s averaging 6.0 points on 50 percent shooting in 11.5 minutes per game for OKC in the 2019 preseason.

Another nice night for Dre: De’Andre Hunter had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 25 minutes for Atlanta in a 100-96 Hawks win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Hunter is averaging 10.5 points on 50 percent shooting in 24.8 minutes per game in the 2019 preseason.

He’s our Guy: Kyle Guy had nine points in 17 minutes off the bench for Sacramento in a 124-110 Kings win over Melbourne United on Wednesday.

Guy was 3-of-7 from three-point range in the win.

He’s averaging 4.5 points per game in 11.5 minutes per game, but shooting just 28.6 percent from three, in the 2019 preseason.

Story by Chris Graham

