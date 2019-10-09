‘Hoos in the NBA: Jerome, Hunter have impressive preseason debuts
Malcolm Brogdon, a 2016 UVA alum, had 15 points and 14 assists in 34 minutes for Indiana in a 132-131 win over Sacramento in the teams’ preseason opener in India on Friday, then went scoreless with five assists in 19 minutes in a 130-106 win over the Kings on Saturday. Kyle Guy, a 2018 UVA Basketball alum, had nine points on 2-of-7 shooting in 20 minutes off the bench for Sacramento in Saturday’s loss.
Ty Jerome had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 23 minutes off the bench for the Phoenix Suns in a 111-106 preseason win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The 2019 UVA Basketball alum had four assists and five turnovers, and a +1 rating.
De’Andre Hunter, the #4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, also had 12 points in his preseason NBA debut on Monday, in a 133-109 Atlanta Hawks loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Hunter, also a 2019 UVA hoops alum, started and played 25 minutes, and was 4-of-6 from the floor and 2-of-4 from three-point range.
Justin Anderson, a 2015 UVA Basketball alum and offseason free-agent signee with the Washington Wizards, started the Wizards’ opener at guard and had nine points on 2-of-5 shooting in 20 minutes in a 104-99 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday.
Mike Scott, a 2012 UVA alum, had five points in 17 minutes off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers in a 144-86 win over Guangzhou in an exhibition in China on Tuesday.
Devon Hall, a 2018 UVA alum, didn’t score in nine minutes off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 119-104 win over Dallas on Tuesday.
London Perrantes, a 2017 UVA alum, didn’t score in seven minutes off the bench for Portland in a 105-94 loss to Denver on Tuesday.
Compiled by Chris Graham
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.