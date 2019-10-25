‘Hoos in the NBA: Impressive debut for De’Andre Hunter in Hawks win

UVA Basketball alum De’Andre Hunter scored 14 points in 25 minutes in his NBA debut on Thursday in a 117-100 Atlanta Hawks win over the Detroit Pistons.

Hunter shot 5-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from three-point range.

