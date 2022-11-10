Menu
hoos in the nba career night for sam hauser in boston celtics win
Sports

‘Hoos in the NBA: Career night for Sam Hauser in Boston Celtics win

Chris Graham
Published:
sam hauser unc
Sam Hauser had 17 points to help Virginia to a 60-48 win over UNC. Photo courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference.

Sam Hauser (UVA MBB ’21) scored a career-high 24 points in 32 minutes off the bench in a 128-112 Boston Celtics win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Hauser got extra minutes because fellow UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon (’16) exited the game with hamstring tightness and did not play in the second half.

Brogdon had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting in 14 minutes in the first half.

Hauser was 9-of-15 from the floor and 6-of-12 from three-point range.

The output comes after Hauser had another big night in a 133-118 Cs win over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

In that one, Hauser had 17 points in 21 minutes off the bench, shooting 6-of-9 from the floor and 5-of-8 from three-point range.

For the season, Hauser is averaging 7.9 points in 14.6 minutes per game, and his 53.3 percent shooting from three ranks sixth in the NBA.

Brogdon is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as Boston’s sixth man, shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from three.

Hunter goes for 22 in Atlanta loss

De’Andre Hunter (UVA MBB ’19) had 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting in a 125-119 Atlanta loss to Utah on Wednesday.

The loss dropped the Hawks to 7-4 on the season, good for first place in the Southeast Division.

Hunter, who signed a four-year, $95 million contract extension with the Hawks last month, is averaging a career-high 15.1 points per game on 48.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.8 percent shooting from three.

Harris scores 10 in Nets win

Joe Harris (UVA MBB ’14) had 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting in a 112-85 Brooklyn win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The Nets have won three of their last four after a 2-6 start ridden by controversy involving point guard Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitic social-media post and the decision of the franchise and coach Steve Nash to part ways.

The franchise announced Tuesday that interim coach Jacques Vaughan had been named Nash’s permanent replacement, and that he had been signed to a contract through the 2023-2024 season.

The recent 3-1 stretch has come with Irving serving an indefinite suspension as part of the fallout over the social-media post and his refusal to apologize for the post.

Harris is being eased back into getting regular minutes after missing most of the 2021-2022 season with an ankle injury.

This season, Harris is averaging a modest 7.7 points in 25.6 minutes per game.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

