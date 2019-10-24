‘Hoos in the NBA: Brogdon impressive at PG in Indiana debut

UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon had 22 points and 11 assists in his Indiana Pacers debut, but unfortunately for Brogdon, it came in a losing effort.

Detroit got the 119-110 over the Pacers in the opener on Wednesday, behind an otherworldly 32-point, 23-rebound effort from center Andre Drummond.

Brogdon signed a four-year, $80 million deal with Indiana in the offseason after a three-year run in Milwaukee with the plan from the Pacers having Brogdon assume the starting point-guard duties.

The long-term plan is to team Brogdon with Indiana star two guard Victor Oladipo, who was averaging 18.8 points per game in 2018-2019 when he ruptured the quad tendon in his right knee in a game against Toronto on Jan. 23.

There is no timetable on Oladipo’s return.

Brogdon, in his Indiana debut, was 5-of-13 from the floor, 2-of-4 from three-point range and 10-of-11 from the line, and committed two turnovers in 36 minutes.

Quick Hits

Joe Harris had 14 points in 39 minutes for Brooklyn in a 127-126 overtime loss to Minnesota in the Nets’ opener on Wednesday. Harris was 5-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-6 from three-point range.

