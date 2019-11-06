‘Hoos in the NBA: Malcolm Brogdon goes for 31 in Pacers’ loss

Malcolm Brogdon had 31 points and eight assists for Indiana, but the Pacers came up short in the end in a 122-120 overtime loss at Charlotte on Tuesday.

Brogdon, a 2016 UVA alum, was 12-for-19 from the field, including hitting a driving layup with 16.8 seconds to go to tie the game at 113 and send the game to OT.

For the season, Brogdon is averaging 23.7 points and 9.4 assists per game, and his 27.64 PER is fifth in the NBA among point guards.

Update on Ty Jerome

Phoenix rookie Ty Jerome has missed the first seven games of his rookie season, and Suns coach Monty Williams said Monday that there is no timetable in place for Jerome to return.

“If I had to guess, he is a ways away,” Williams said. “He hasn’t done any court work yet. He is out of the boot but that doesn’t mean much. I have kind of, not put him out of my mind but he hasn’t done anything on the floor where I can even think about him being in the mix.”

In four preseason games, Jerome averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 assists and one steal while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.

More ‘Hoos in the NBA

Joe Harris, Brooklyn: 15.0 ppg, 54.5% from three

De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta: 9.7 ppg, 4.7 rebounds/g, 41.2% FG

Mike Scott, Philadelphia: 7.7 ppg, 40.0% from three

