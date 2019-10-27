‘Hoos in the NBA: Big nights for Malcolm Brogdon, Mike Scott

Published Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, 10:18 am

Malcolm Brogdon continues to show why Indiana was justified in investing $80 million in him as their point guard of the future.

Brogdon had 30 points and 10 assists for the Pacers in a 110-99 loss to Cleveland on Saturday.

Brogdon was 12-for-18 from the floor and 4-for-6 from three in 35 minutes.

He also had just one turnover running the point for Indiana.

***

Mike Scott was on fire in the Sixers’ 117-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, scoring 17 points in 22 minutes off the bench, going 5-for-6 from three-point range, his only miss a halfcourt heave just before halftime.

A fourth-quarter Scott three gave Philly a 93-91 lead, and a pair of free throws with 5.4 seconds left helped seal the game for Philadelphia, now 2-0 on the season.

Story by Chris Graham

