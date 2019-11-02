‘Hoos in the NBA: Big nights for Brogdon, Harris in wins

Malcolm Brogdon had a season-high 25 points to lead Indiana to a 102-95 win over Cleveland on Friday night.

Brogdon, a 2016 UVA alum, shot 8-for-16 from the floor and had eight rebounds and six assists for the Pacers, who have won two straight after opening the season 0-3.

Friday’s win was the first at home for Indiana.

“I love it. This is a basketball city, a basketball state,” Brogdon said. “People show me a lot of love. I’m going to enjoy playing here.”

Brogdon, in the first year of a four-year, $80 million deal with Indiana, is averaging 22.6 points, 10.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.

Joe Harris had another solid night in a Brooklyn Nets win, going for 15 as the Nets dispatched the Houston Rockets, 123-116.

Harris, a 2014 UVA alum, was 5-for-9 from the floor and 3-for-4 from three-point range for Brooklyn, which improves to 2-3 on the season.

Harris is averaging 13.6 points per game on 52.1 percent shooting from the field and 55.2 percent shooting from three-point range.

