‘Hoos in the NBA: Anthony Gill gets a start, good minutes for Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill (UVA MBB ’16) made the most of his first start of the season, contributing 10 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes for the Washington Wizards in a 118-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Gill shot 5-of-10 from the floor and 1-of-3 from three-point range, had two assists and a +7 plus/minus in the defeat, which dropped the Wizards to a 3-4 mark on the season.

The start was the fifth for Gill in his three seasons in Washington, and first since the 2020-2021 season.

Gill is averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game for the Wizards this season, and shooting 52.0 percent (13-of-25) from the floor.

Quick hits

Joe Harris (UVA MBB ’14) had seven points (3-of-6 FG, 1-of-3 3FG) in 29 minutes for the Brooklyn Nets in a 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Harris, who is returning from an ankle injury that cut his 2021-2022 season short last November, was making his first start of the season for the Nets after coming off the bench in four games.

(UVA MBB ’14) had seven points (3-of-6 FG, 1-of-3 3FG) in 29 minutes for the Brooklyn Nets in a 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Harris, who is returning from an ankle injury that cut his 2021-2022 season short last November, was making his first start of the season for the Nets after coming off the bench in four games. De’Andre Hunter (UVA MBB ’19) had 11 points (4-of-10 FG, 3-of-4 3FG) in 22 minutes for the Atlanta Hawks in a 139-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Hunter is averaging 14.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three-point range.

Upcoming schedule