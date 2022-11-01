Menu
hoos in the nba anthony gill gets a start good minutes for washington wizards
Sports

‘Hoos in the NBA: Anthony Gill gets a start, good minutes for Washington Wizards

Chris Graham
Published:
nba
(© miglagoa – stock.adobe.com)

Anthony Gill (UVA MBB ’16) made the most of his first start of the season, contributing 10 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes for the Washington Wizards in a 118-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Gill shot 5-of-10 from the floor and 1-of-3 from three-point range, had two assists and a +7 plus/minus in the defeat, which dropped the Wizards to a 3-4 mark on the season.

The start was the fifth for Gill in his three seasons in Washington, and first since the 2020-2021 season.

Gill is averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game for the Wizards this season, and shooting 52.0 percent (13-of-25) from the floor.

Quick hits

  • Joe Harris (UVA MBB ’14) had seven points (3-of-6 FG, 1-of-3 3FG) in 29 minutes for the Brooklyn Nets in a 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Harris, who is returning from an ankle injury that cut his 2021-2022 season short last November, was making his first start of the season for the Nets after coming off the bench in four games.
  • De’Andre Hunter (UVA MBB ’19) had 11 points (4-of-10 FG, 3-of-4 3FG) in 22 minutes for the Atlanta Hawks in a 139-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Hunter is averaging 14.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three-point range.

Upcoming schedule

  • Harris and Brooklyn host the Chicago Bulls Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. (TNT).
  • The Golden State Warriors (Ty Jerome, UVA MBB ’19) face the Miami Heat Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass).
  • Gill and Washington face the 76ers at 6 p.m. Wednesday (NBA League Pass).
  • Boston (Malcolm Brogdon, UVA MBB ’16, and Sam Hauser, UVA MBB ’21) faces Cleveland (Mamadi Diakite, UVA MBB ’21) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN).
  • Hunter and Atlanta face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (NBA League Pass).
  • The New Orleans Pelicans (Trey Murphy III, UVA MBB ’21) face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday (NBA League Pass).

