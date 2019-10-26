‘Hoos in the NBA: Another solid night for Joe Harris in Nets win

Published Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 10:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA alum Joe Harris had another solid night for the Brooklyn Nets in a 113-109 win over the New York Knicks Friday night.

Harris had 13 points in 31 minutes, shooting 5-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-5 from three-point range.

In the Nets’ opener, a 127-126 overtime loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, Harris had 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the floor and 4-for-6 shooting from three.

Pretty consistent there.

Comments