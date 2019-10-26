‘Hoos in the NBA: Another solid night for Joe Harris in Nets win
UVA alum Joe Harris had another solid night for the Brooklyn Nets in a 113-109 win over the New York Knicks Friday night.
Harris had 13 points in 31 minutes, shooting 5-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-5 from three-point range.
In the Nets’ opener, a 127-126 overtime loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, Harris had 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the floor and 4-for-6 shooting from three.
Pretty consistent there.
