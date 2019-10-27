‘Hoos fall back to 13th place at The Landfall Tradition

Published Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, 9:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The UVA women’s golf team dropped back to 13th place after the second round of The Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C. The Cavaliers shot 24-over 312 for a two-day total of 22-over 598. No. 13 Alabama leads the field at 13-under 563.

Freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) and sophomore Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) had UVA’s best second-round scores. Both players shot 5-over 77. Bossi is in 34th place at 3-over 147 to lead UVA into Sunday’s final round.

Sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) posted a second-round effort of 10-over 82 and dropped back to 56th place at 151. Sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) is one shot behind her in 61st place. Wotnosky shot 80 on Saturday. Senior Julia Ford is in 65th position at 153, including a second-round total of 78. Lillie is in 91st place at 159.

Sunday’s final round features a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m. Live scoring of the tournament will be online at Golfstat.com.

Comments