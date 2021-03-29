Hoops star Jacob Gilyard announces return to Richmond next season

Published Sunday, Mar. 28, 2021, 9:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Senior guard Jacob Gilyard announced on Sunday that he will return for a fifth season at the University of Richmond next fall.

In a statement posted on social media, Gilyard wrote that he’s “thankful for all the people who helped me along the way, but we aren’t done yet. See you next year.” Gilyard is taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant an additional year of eligibility to student-athletes competing in fall and winter sports due to the effects of COVID-19.

Gilyard averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.6 steals per game this season while leading Richmond to a 14-9 record and a spot in the NIT Quarterfinals. He was named Second Team All-Atlantic 10 and Second Team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. After leading Division I in steals for a second straight year, Gilyard was named a Lefty Driesell Defensive All-American and is currently one of 10 players vying for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Award, which will be awarded on April 4.

Gilyard will enter the 2021-22 season with 358 career steals, 27 shy of the Division I career record held by Providence’s John Linehan. Already Richmond’s career leader in steals and assists, Gilyard is also among the Spiders all-time leaders in points (14th with 1,547) and three-pointers (third with 238).

Having appeared in 117 games at Richmond, Gilyard is also one of several Spiders who could potentially challenge Kevin Anderson’s school record of 139 games played next season.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments