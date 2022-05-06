Hook Sports Marketing repping Virginia hoops with 4819 club

Hook Sports Marketing, in conjunction with the men’s basketball student-athletes it represents, has launched the 4819 membership club.

4819 will provide Virginia men’s basketball student-athletes with opportunities to capitalize on their Name, Image, and Likeness by offering exclusive membership benefits to fans.

“4-8-19 is obviously a day I will never forget,” said Kihei Clark, a member of the 2019 national championship team and one of the student-athletes represented by HSM. “4819 will allow fans the opportunity to engage and interact with me and my teammates like never before. We’re looking forward to meeting even more of our fans and being present in our community.”

4819 is comprised of several levels of membership. Fans may visit hooksportsmarketing.com/4819.html to review the membership options. Corporate partnerships are also available.

Hook Sports Marketing currently represents the following men’s basketball student-athletes: Reece Beekman, Kihei Clark, Chase Coleman, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick.

