Honoring Real Heroes Act would change names of military bases named after Confederate officers

Congresswoman Elaine Luria has joined Congresswoman Yvette Clarke’s legislation to require the government to rename military bases that are currently named after Confederate officers.

The Honoring Real Heroes Act would establish the policy of prohibiting any military installation or other property under the jurisdiction of the Department of Defense to be named after any individual who was involved in the Confederacy during the Civil War.

“As a 20-year Navy veteran, I know the powerful message we will send to members of our Armed Forces by changing the names of U.S. military instillations that currently bear the name of Confederate officers,” said Luria. “The U.S. military should have no role in uplifting the Confederacy or amplifying the tradition of bigotry represented by these names. We should be honoring the brave men and women who fought for the United States and our values, not against them.”

This bill would require the Secretary of Defense to change the name of any installation that violates the stated policy within one year of enactment.

Within 30 days of enactment, the Secretary of Defense would be required to report to HASC and SASC a plan to comply with the deadline, including a comprehensive list of all military installations and property owned by DOD that needs to have its name changed.

