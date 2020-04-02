Homestead Creamery recalls unsalted butter because of health risks
Homestead Creamery of Wirtz is recalling its unsalted butter because of the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled butter was distributed to distribution partners, through home delivery, and its retail store.
The unsalted butter affected comes in ½ pound marked with an expiration date of 04/30 stickered on the plastic packaging.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.
The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by Homestead Creamery and revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in its unsalted butter.
The productions of the product have been suspended while the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services continues to investigate the source of the issue.
Consumers who have purchased the unsalted butter with the corresponding expiration dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 540-721-2045.
