Homesley double-double leads Liberty past Jacksonville

Liberty returned home for its first-ever ASUN home game as they welcomed Jacksonville to the Vines Center on Saturday.

The Dolphins (8-10, 1-2 ASUN) hung with the Flames all night but a late offensive push for the Flames proved to be the difference maker in their 69-53 win over Jacksonville.

The Flames improve to 14-4 overall and 3-0 in the ASUN, winning their fourth straight game.

Liberty tried to pull away all game from Jacksonville, but the Dolphins would keep fighting back to make keep it within reaching distance. Jacksonville cut Liberty’s lead to five points (47-42) with seven and a half minutes left. The Flames responded by scoring on eight of their last 11 possessions, starting with a Darius McGhee layup at the 6:57-mark.

Scottie James sparked the run for Liberty, scoring on his last five field goal attempts. Liberty’s defense was exceptional all night limiting Jacksonville to 40.8 percent (20-49) from the field.

