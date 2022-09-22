Menu
homeowner safety tips for heating season
Local

Homeowner safety tips for heating season

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
fireplace
(© larisa_stock – stock.adobe.com)

As fall sets in and temperatures begin to drop, now is the time to assess the safety of chimneys, fireplaces and heating units. Annual chimney inspections may help homeowners secure peace of mind.

“Your chimney should be cleaned and inspected by a licensed, reputable service each year, which can help prevent fires,” said Dana Fisher, chairman of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation safety advisory committee. “Cleaning should include removal of accumulated soot, debris or animal nests.”

The Chimney Safety Institute of America asserts that even rarely used chimneys should be inspected annually. Besides the buildup of combustible soot or animal nests, other types of structural deterioration can make a chimney unsafe to use.

The association noted that having a professional examine a chimney will help a homeowner be aware of any problems that can be addressed before lighting a fire.

“A thorough inspection of the chimney can locate cracks, which can cause fire to spread from the chimney to your home,” Fisher said.

The CSIA reminds homeowners that although gas is generally a clean-burning fuel, those using gas logs in a fireplace still need to take precautions. A chimney can still become non-functional when the flue is blocked, forcing carbon monoxide, fumes and soot into living spaces.

Regular maintenance on heating units also may help consumers save money on energy bills.

While a licensed chimney sweep can address clogs, buildup and structural problems, homeowners are encouraged to take extra precautions during the heating season.

Seven safety tips for heating season

  1. Keep fireplace hearths free of debris, decorations and flammable materials
  2. Remove any branches or leaves from the roof or anywhere that could block the chimney
  3. Burn only seasoned, dry wood in fireplaces and wood-burning stoves
  4. Always keep a fire extinguisher nearby
  5. Check all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are functioning
  6. Replace the batteries in all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors once a year
  7. Test all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors monthly

To locate your nearest CSIA certified chimney sweep, visit csia.org/search.

