Homeland security advisor to discuss domestic terrorism at UVA next week

The University of Virginia’s Karsh Institute for Democracy will host Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall for an exclusive online conversation about the threat of domestic terrorism on Wednesday, June 23, at 2 p.m.

Frances Townsend, a member of the Miller Center Governing Council who held the position during the George W. Bush administration, will serve as host and discussion leader. Reporters are invited to register and pose questions via Zoom.

The event is part of the University’s Democracy Dialogues series and is co-sponsored by the Karsh Center for Law and Democracy at the UVA School of Law and the Miller Center.

The discussion will focus largely on the recently released National Strategy for Confronting Domestic Terrorism.

Sherwood-Randall will outline the process and principles that led to the formulation of the report and strategies that allow the government to focus on addressing violence while protecting privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.